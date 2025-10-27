New York visits Milwaukee following Antetokounmpo’s 40-point game

New York Knicks (2-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Tuesday,…

New York Knicks (2-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the New York Knicks after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 118-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Milwaukee went 48-34 overall, 31-21 in Eastern Conference play and 28-14 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bucks averaged 115.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.0 last season.

New York went 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Knicks averaged 27.5 assists per game on 43.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle), Cole Anthony: day to day (illness).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Miles McBride: day to day (personal).

