New York Rangers begin a new era under 2-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan

New York Rangers

Last season: 39-36-7 (85 points), missed the playoffs.

COACH: Mike Sullivan (first season with New York; 479-311-127 career).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 7 vs. Pittsburgh.

DEPARTURES: LW Chris Kreider, D K’Andre Miller, RW Reilly Smith, D Zac Jones, coach Peter Laviolette.

ADDITIONS: Sullivan, D Vladislav Gavrikov, rookie F Gabriel Perreault, RW Taylor Raddysh.

GOALIES: Igor Shesterkin (27-29-5, 2.86 goals-against average, .905 save percentage), Jonathan Quick (11-7-2, 3.17, .893).

BETMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 25-1

What to expect

It’s a new era with Sullivan bringing his two-time Stanley Cup-winning experience to the Original Six franchise not far removed from a trip to the 2024 Eastern Conference final. Last season was a massive disappointment, from the drama surrounding captain Jacob Trouba until he was traded to Anaheim in December to top players Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox underachieving. In hiring Sullivan, general manager Chris Drury is counting on one of the best coaches in the sport getting more out of the entire roster. The Rangers have the talent to make the playoffs, and that’s the expectation.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Goaltender Igor Shesterkin, starting a new long-term contract, gives his team a chance to win every time he starts. He can also steal games and could again be in the mix for the Vezina Trophy, which he won in 2022. Fellow Russian Artemi Panarin is going into the final year of his deal and was one of the stars whose play did not dip last season, producing at over a point-a-game pace.

The not-so-good: Blue line depth is a question after the top pairing of Fox and newly signed Vladislav Gavrikov. A lot is being expected of young defenseman Braden Schneider, who’s coming off shoulder surgery. Trading Kreider to the Ducks opens a void for someone who can stand in front of the net and tip pucks in for goals. Recently named captain, top center J.T. Miller is also in charge of establishing a strong locker room culture after the tumult that was last season.

Players to watch

Zibanejad, opening the season on Miller’s right wing, is firmly in the spotlight to bounce back from being minus-22. Opportunities are also there in the top six for Alexis Lafrenière and Will Cuylle to take on big roles. Gavrikov, signed to a seven-year, $49 million contract in free agency, was brought in to be a stabilizing force on defense and free up Fox to play more like the guy who won the Norris Trophy in 2021.

