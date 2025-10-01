New York Islanders in a transition period get an infusion of hope with No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer

New York Islanders Last season: 35-35-12 (82 points), missed the playoffs. COACH: Patrick Roy (second full season with New York;…

New York Islanders

Last season: 35-35-12 (82 points), missed the playoffs.

COACH: Patrick Roy (second full season with New York; 185-139-41 career).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 9 at Pittsburgh.

DEPARTURES: D Noah Dobson, LW Matt Martin, GM Lou Lamoriello.

ADDITIONS: Rookie D Matthew Schaefer, LW Jonathan Drouin, RW Max Shabanov, G David Rittich, GM Mathieu Darche.

GOALIES: Ilya Sorokin (30-24-6, 2.71 goals-against average, .907 save percentage), Rittich (16-14-2, 2.84, .887 with Los Angeles).

BETMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 150-1.

What to expect

It’s a bit of a transition year after ownership decided not to renew longtime NHL executive Lou Lamoriello’s contract and hired Tampa Bay assistant Mathieu Darche as general manager. There’s plenty of long-term optimism on Long Island after winning the draft lottery and selecting defenseman Matthew Schaefer to inject some much-needed talent into the roster. Short term, it would take a lot for Roy’s team to make the leap to serious playoff contender. If everything goes right, the Islanders could be in the mix.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Mathew Barzal is back after injuries limited him to 30 games last season. Roy has the ability to play Barzal at center or on the wing. Sorokin should keep them in games if he can stay healthy and play 55-plus games.

The not-so-good: Barzal said he doesn’t know if he’ll ever be 100% healthy after taking a shot off his left kneecap. Special teams was a sore spot last season, when the Islanders were second-worst in the league on the power play and the penalty kill. There just might not be enough high-end talent on the ice on any given night to challenge top teams.

Players to watch

All eyes are on Schaefer, who is getting eased in on the third pair alongside dependable vet Scott Mayfield. The 18-year-old is a terrific skater, but the learning curve at the position is steep. Flashes of skill will come through, even as Schaefer has some growing pains. Anthony Duclair and Roy patched things up over the summer after the coach publicly criticized the play of the winger, who said he was still not back to form after tearing a groin muscle off the bone.

