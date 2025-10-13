New York hosts Edmonton in a non-conference matchup

Edmonton Oilers (1-0-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (2-2, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Tuesday, 7…

Edmonton Oilers (1-0-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (2-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Edmonton Oilers meet in an out-of-conference matchup.

New York went 39-36-7 overall and 19-19-3 in home games a season ago. The Rangers had a 17.6% power play success rate last season, scoring 37 goals on 210 chances.

Edmonton went 48-29-5 overall and 30-21-2 on the road last season. The Oilers gave up 2.9 goals per game while scoring 3.2 last season.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

