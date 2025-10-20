New Jersey visits Toronto after Hughes’ 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (4-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2-1, in the Atlantic Division)
Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Jack Hughes scored two goals in the Devils’ 5-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers.
Toronto is 3-2-1 overall and 3-1-1 in home games. The Maple Leafs have a 1-2-0 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.
New Jersey is 2-1-0 in road games and 4-1 overall. The Devils have a +four scoring differential, with 19 total goals scored and 15 given up.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.
Devils: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
