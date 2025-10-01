New Jersey Devils get Jack Hughes back healthy and hope to make a deeper playoff run

New Jersey Devils Last season: 42-33-7 (99 points), lost in the first round to Carolina. COACH: Sheldon Keefe (second season…

New Jersey Devils

Last season: 42-33-7 (99 points), lost in the first round to Carolina.

COACH: Sheldon Keefe (second season with New Jersey; 431-254-130 career).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 9 at Carolina.

DEPARTURES: C Erik Haula, F Stefan Noesen, F Nathan Bastian, F Daniel Sprong, F Tomas Tatar, assistants Chris Taylor and Ryan McGill.

ADDITIONS: F Connor Brown, F Evgenii Dadonov, F Juho Lammikko, rookie F Arseny Gritsyuk, assistant Brad Shaw.

GOALIES: Jacob Markstrom (26-16-6, 2.50 goals-against average, .900 save percentage), Jake Allen (13-16, 1, 2.66, .908).

BETMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 14-1.

What to expect

The Devils are getting first-line center Jack Hughes back healthy after he crashed into the boards and injured his right shoulder in March, an injury that required surgery and ended his season. New Jersey is firmly in win-now mode with so many players in their prime. General manager Tom Fitzgerald signed Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov for more offense up front after finishing 20th in the NHL in goals scored. The expectation is for this group to take the next step. The Devils should compete with the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. If they get back to the playoffs, they’ll have some demons to exorcise to make a run.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: The Devils were a top-five team at keeping the puck out of their own net last season, so running it back in net with Markstrom and Allen is a nice luxury. Keefe is a chic pick to win the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year. A big part of his influence is on special teams, where New Jersey had the league’s second-best penalty kill and ranked third on the power play. Defenseman Luke Hughes also signed a seven-year deal after missing the first couple of weeks of training camp.

The not-so-good: Everything about the Devils screams regular-season success, and someone has to step up when the playoffs begin to show they can actually take that next step when it matters most. A long-term injury to Johnathan Kovacevic will test their blue line depth over the first couple of months. And when Kovacevic is ready, it’s a test for GM Tom Fitzgerald to get his team under the salary cap.

Players to watch

Jesper Bratt is coming off putting up 88 points in 81 games and could be a big producer again while trying to audition for Sweden’s Olympic team. Captain Nico Hischier was already named to Switzerland’s roster but will still be plenty motivated. Jack Hughes is tired of the questions about staying healthy, which is justified given the last injury was more bad luck than anything else, and he’s the star who can carry New Jersey when needed.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.