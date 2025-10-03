New England Sportswatch Daily Listings

Boston College at Pittsburgh — ACCN, Fubo Sports US
Yale at Lehigh — ESPN+, ESPN app
Stonehill College at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fubo Sports US
Dartmouth at Pennsylvania — ESPN+, ESPN app
Stonehill College at Duquesne — NEC Front Row
Western Michigan at UMass Amherst — ESPN+, ESPN app
New York at Boston — NHLN
