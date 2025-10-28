Nets take on the Hawks on 4-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (1-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (0-4, 15th in the Eastern Conference) New York; Wednesday,…

Atlanta Hawks (1-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (0-4, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn heads into the matchup with Atlanta as losers of four straight games.

Brooklyn went 26-56 overall, 14-37 in Eastern Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Nets averaged 105.1 points per game last season, 16.3 from the free-throw line and 40.8 from beyond the arc.

Atlanta finished 40-42 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Hawks averaged 118.2 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Egor Demin: out (plantar), Ziaire Williams: out (back).

Hawks: None listed.

