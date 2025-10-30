NCAA will introduce availability reports for men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA announced Thursday that it will issue availability reports during both the men’s and women’s Division…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA announced Thursday that it will issue availability reports during both the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments to help shield athletes from sports betting.

Teams will be required to submit player availability to the conference the night before their games and again two hours before tipoff. Players will be assumed to be available to play unless designated as out or questionable.

The reports will be public. If the reports are inaccurate the schools could face penalties.

“After months of thorough discussion and exploration, I applaud the Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball committees for taking such important action,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said in a statement. “Implementing player availability reporting is a major step to increasing student-athlete protections by alleviating pressures for the enhancement of their college experience.”

The NCAA will assess the program to use in future tournaments and other sports.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.