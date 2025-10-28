NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|C.Cook, Jacksonville St.
|7
|160
|949
|10
|135.6
|R.Henry, UTSA
|7
|104
|868
|9
|124.0
|J.Haynes, Michigan
|7
|121
|857
|10
|122.4
|K.Owens, FIU
|7
|118
|824
|7
|117.7
|A.Hardy, Missouri
|8
|159
|937
|11
|117.1
|B.Horvath, Navy
|7
|119
|814
|12
|116.3
|J.Love, Notre Dame
|7
|124
|758
|9
|108.3
|E.Johnson, Nebraska
|8
|146
|837
|9
|104.6
|L.Szarka, Air Force
|7
|129
|725
|9
|103.6
|H.Smothers, NC State
|8
|120
|825
|6
|103.1
|D.Trayanum, Toledo
|6
|103
|601
|7
|100.2
|L.Martin, BYU
|8
|132
|789
|5
|98.6
|W.Jordan, Southern Cal
|6
|88
|576
|5
|96.0
|L.Sutton, San Diego St.
|7
|126
|662
|7
|94.6
|R.Dubinion, Appalachian St.
|8
|138
|756
|4
|94.5
|C.Edwards, Uconn
|8
|129
|753
|8
|94.1
|I.Brown, Louisville
|7
|75
|652
|4
|93.1
|H.King, Georgia Tech
|7
|113
|651
|12
|93.0
|A.Raymond, Rutgers
|8
|149
|731
|10
|91.4
|D.Riley, Boise St.
|8
|98
|729
|7
|91.1
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|8
|139
|728
|9
|91.0
|J.Cobb, Auburn
|8
|117
|717
|4
|89.6
|M.Washington, Arkansas
|8
|108
|712
|5
|89.0
|R.Brown, Arizona St.
|8
|121
|706
|3
|88.2
|J.Thomas, UNLV
|7
|83
|615
|7
|87.9
|C.Hellums, Army
|7
|147
|613
|10
|87.6
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|7
|98
|612
|9
|87.4
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|7
|92
|612
|8
|87.4
|J.Baugh, Florida
|7
|117
|611
|4
|87.3
|W.Knight, James Madison
|7
|93
|611
|5
|87.3
|K.Lacy, Mississippi
|8
|165
|696
|12
|87.0
|L.Pare, Texas State
|7
|118
|608
|9
|86.9
|K.Bullock, South Alabama
|8
|144
|681
|8
|85.1
|C.Dickey, Texas Tech
|8
|114
|680
|9
|85.0
|D.Richardson, Tulsa
|8
|148
|675
|3
|84.4
|A.Hankerson, Oregon St.
|8
|154
|671
|6
|83.9
|Q.Jackson, Rice
|8
|117
|655
|6
|81.9
|D.Bishop, Tennessee
|8
|91
|652
|9
|81.5
|J.Coleman, Washington
|8
|126
|643
|13
|80.4
|D.McMillan, E. Michigan
|9
|126
|723
|2
|80.3
|J.Ducker, Temple
|8
|115
|638
|5
|79.8
|S.McGowan, Kentucky
|6
|93
|476
|7
|79.3
|M.Fletcher, Miami
|7
|109
|552
|9
|78.9
|C.Hawkins, North Texas
|7
|88
|547
|7
|78.1
|J.Gant, Akron
|9
|141
|697
|3
|77.4
|C.Komolafe, Northwestern
|8
|124
|608
|7
|76.0
|T.Green, Arkansas
|8
|90
|603
|5
|75.4
|B.Washington, Baylor
|8
|120
|603
|6
|75.4
|M.Montgomery, UCF
|7
|100
|522
|3
|74.6
|B.Brown, South Florida
|8
|120
|596
|8
|74.5
|D.Connors, Houston
|8
|135
|586
|4
|73.2
|J.Price, Notre Dame
|7
|76
|509
|8
|72.7
|T.Johnson, N. Illinois
|8
|93
|581
|3
|72.6
|J.Taylor, Virginia
|8
|129
|581
|9
|72.6
|K.Moulton, Iowa
|6
|82
|435
|2
|72.5
|M.Davis, Utah St.
|8
|85
|576
|4
|72.0
|J.Middlebrook, Middle Tennessee
|7
|87
|501
|3
|71.6
|C.Hansen, Iowa St.
|7
|95
|500
|4
|71.4
|T.Meadows, Troy
|7
|99
|498
|4
|71.1
|N.Sheppard, Duke
|7
|71
|497
|4
|71.0
|K.Raphael, California
|8
|135
|566
|8
|70.8
|C.Joseph, Old Dominion
|8
|90
|559
|6
|69.9
|J.Pittman, Southern Miss.
|6
|95
|419
|6
|69.8
|K.Barnes, TCU
|6
|82
|418
|3
|69.7
|Z.Perry, Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|81
|487
|6
|69.6
|A.Henderson, Buffalo
|8
|143
|544
|4
|68.0
|J.Marshall, Michigan
|8
|99
|544
|5
|68.0
|A.Sama, Iowa St.
|8
|101
|544
|4
|68.0
|F.Bothwell, Mississippi St.
|7
|84
|465
|6
|66.4
|M.Hawkins, Virginia Tech
|8
|85
|531
|1
|66.4
|A.Tecza, Navy
|7
|80
|464
|6
|66.3
|E.Dickens, Liberty
|6
|78
|394
|4
|65.7
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|8
|125
|521
|4
|65.1
|A.Flores, Cent. Michigan
|8
|103
|519
|8
|64.9
|S.Smith, Memphis
|8
|85
|515
|6
|64.4
|J.Retzlaff, Tulane
|7
|70
|450
|8
|64.3
|Q.Ashley, Ball St.
|8
|101
|513
|4
|64.1
|R.Hemby, Indiana
|8
|107
|513
|4
|64.1
|O.Arnold, Georgia Southern
|8
|89
|512
|3
|64.0
|S.Lawrence, Missouri St.
|7
|98
|446
|2
|63.7
|K.Black, Indiana
|8
|82
|509
|3
|63.6
|B.Lowry, W. Michigan
|8
|103
|509
|7
|63.6
|I.Mahdi, Arizona
|7
|77
|445
|1
|63.6
|D.Dampier, Utah
|7
|80
|442
|5
|63.1
|J.Jackson, UAB
|7
|88
|442
|3
|63.1
|P.Navarro, Ohio
|8
|91
|504
|4
|63.0
|Y.Willis, Syracuse
|7
|102
|434
|4
|62.0
|A.Randall, Clemson
|7
|85
|433
|4
|61.9
|M.Frazier, Michigan St.
|8
|108
|493
|2
|61.6
|J.Miller, Alabama
|5
|80
|308
|2
|61.6
|T.Richard, Boston College
|7
|88
|431
|5
|61.6
|C.Wright, N. Illinois
|8
|122
|491
|2
|61.4
|J.Silver, Delaware
|7
|82
|426
|3
|60.9
|M.Ford, Stanford
|7
|99
|425
|3
|60.7
|G.Sawchuk, Florida St.
|7
|87
|422
|6
|60.3
|B.Lewis, Memphis
|8
|97
|475
|7
|59.4
|D.Coleman, Army
|5
|84
|296
|3
|59.2
|B.McReynolds, Louisiana-Monroe
|8
|82
|473
|2
|59.1
|D.Taylor, Minnesota
|6
|80
|354
|1
|59.0
|D.Booth, Mississippi St.
|8
|105
|470
|6
|58.8
|A.Colandrea, UNLV
|7
|77
|410
|4
|58.6
|T.Walker, Cincinnati
|8
|90
|466
|4
|58.2
|C.Del Rio-Wilson, Marshall
|6
|84
|347
|4
|57.8
|D.Pavia, Vanderbilt
|8
|85
|458
|5
|57.2
|T.Harden, SMU
|8
|109
|455
|5
|56.9
|J.Dupree, Colorado St.
|8
|89
|452
|2
|56.5
|D.Finn, Miami (Ohio)
|7
|81
|384
|4
|54.9
|B.Jackson, Texas State
|7
|90
|384
|8
|54.9
|C.Bennett, Kennesaw St.
|7
|80
|383
|2
|54.7
|S.Gaines, Boise St.
|8
|92
|435
|5
|54.4
|J.Haynes, Georgia Tech
|8
|88
|432
|3
|54.0
|C.Bowens, Georgia
|7
|70
|376
|4
|53.7
|D.Williams, Washington
|8
|89
|429
|4
|53.6
|B.Donelson, Fresno St.
|8
|92
|428
|3
|53.5
|L.Montgomery, East Carolina
|7
|76
|365
|3
|52.1
|C.Tabb, Stanford
|7
|86
|365
|2
|52.1
|K.Kelly, Ball St.
|8
|141
|417
|5
|52.1
|K.Drones, Virginia Tech
|8
|113
|414
|7
|51.8
|B.Davis, Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|93
|413
|3
|51.6
|B.Bachmeier, BYU
|8
|94
|408
|9
|51.0
|T.Blaylock, Oklahoma
|8
|93
|401
|4
|50.1
|N.Frazier, Georgia
|7
|77
|349
|2
|49.9
|J.Himon, Northwestern
|8
|81
|397
|0
|49.6
|J.Brunson, Miami (Ohio)
|8
|87
|395
|2
|49.4
|N.Iamaleava, UCLA
|8
|81
|388
|4
|48.5
|J.Jackson, Kansas St.
|8
|95
|382
|1
|47.8
|L.Sims, Hawaii
|8
|81
|382
|2
|47.8
|T.Chambliss, Mississippi
|8
|82
|376
|5
|47.0
|D.Dowdell, Kentucky
|7
|79
|326
|1
|46.6
|K.Feagin, Illinois
|8
|90
|370
|5
|46.2
|B.Barnes, Utah St.
|8
|104
|367
|7
|45.9
|T.Castellanos, Florida St.
|7
|79
|319
|5
|45.6
|C.Weigman, Houston
|8
|87
|354
|8
|44.2
|J.Gordon, Tulane
|7
|72
|309
|3
|44.1
|K.Clay, Arkansas St.
|8
|85
|346
|2
|43.2
|C.Thevenin, Louisiana Tech
|7
|73
|296
|3
|42.3
|D.Williams, Maryland
|7
|83
|292
|2
|41.7
|C.Jenkins, Rice
|8
|97
|332
|4
|41.5
|J.Raynor, Arkansas St.
|8
|104
|326
|7
|40.8
|N.Rogers, Utah
|8
|80
|325
|7
|40.6
|J.Buckley, W. Michigan
|7
|84
|283
|1
|40.4
|G.Garcia, Kent St.
|8
|88
|321
|1
|40.1
|K.Calloway, New Mexico St.
|7
|73
|280
|3
|40.0
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|7
|76
|274
|6
|39.1
|J.Arnold, Auburn
|8
|106
|270
|7
|33.8
|E.Vasko, Liberty
|6
|73
|192
|3
|32.0
|J.Daniels, Kansas
|8
|82
|243
|2
|30.4
|A.Chiles, Michigan St.
|8
|81
|227
|6
|28.4
|J.French, Georgia Southern
|8
|82
|202
|5
|25.2
|L.Sellers, South Carolina
|8
|102
|175
|2
|21.9
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.