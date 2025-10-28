NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg C.Cook, Jacksonville St. 7 160 949 10 135.6 R.Henry, UTSA 7 104…

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg C.Cook, Jacksonville St. 7 160 949 10 135.6 R.Henry, UTSA 7 104 868 9 124.0 J.Haynes, Michigan 7 121 857 10 122.4 K.Owens, FIU 7 118 824 7 117.7 A.Hardy, Missouri 8 159 937 11 117.1 B.Horvath, Navy 7 119 814 12 116.3 J.Love, Notre Dame 7 124 758 9 108.3 E.Johnson, Nebraska 8 146 837 9 104.6 L.Szarka, Air Force 7 129 725 9 103.6 H.Smothers, NC State 8 120 825 6 103.1 D.Trayanum, Toledo 6 103 601 7 100.2 L.Martin, BYU 8 132 789 5 98.6 W.Jordan, Southern Cal 6 88 576 5 96.0 L.Sutton, San Diego St. 7 126 662 7 94.6 R.Dubinion, Appalachian St. 8 138 756 4 94.5 C.Edwards, Uconn 8 129 753 8 94.1 I.Brown, Louisville 7 75 652 4 93.1 H.King, Georgia Tech 7 113 651 12 93.0 A.Raymond, Rutgers 8 149 731 10 91.4 D.Riley, Boise St. 8 98 729 7 91.1 S.Bangura, Ohio 8 139 728 9 91.0 J.Cobb, Auburn 8 117 717 4 89.6 M.Washington, Arkansas 8 108 712 5 89.0 R.Brown, Arizona St. 8 121 706 3 88.2 J.Thomas, UNLV 7 83 615 7 87.9 C.Hellums, Army 7 147 613 10 87.6 K.Allen, Penn St. 7 98 612 9 87.4 D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 7 92 612 8 87.4 J.Baugh, Florida 7 117 611 4 87.3 W.Knight, James Madison 7 93 611 5 87.3 K.Lacy, Mississippi 8 165 696 12 87.0 L.Pare, Texas State 7 118 608 9 86.9 K.Bullock, South Alabama 8 144 681 8 85.1 C.Dickey, Texas Tech 8 114 680 9 85.0 D.Richardson, Tulsa 8 148 675 3 84.4 A.Hankerson, Oregon St. 8 154 671 6 83.9 Q.Jackson, Rice 8 117 655 6 81.9 D.Bishop, Tennessee 8 91 652 9 81.5 J.Coleman, Washington 8 126 643 13 80.4 D.McMillan, E. Michigan 9 126 723 2 80.3 J.Ducker, Temple 8 115 638 5 79.8 S.McGowan, Kentucky 6 93 476 7 79.3 M.Fletcher, Miami 7 109 552 9 78.9 C.Hawkins, North Texas 7 88 547 7 78.1 J.Gant, Akron 9 141 697 3 77.4 C.Komolafe, Northwestern 8 124 608 7 76.0 T.Green, Arkansas 8 90 603 5 75.4 B.Washington, Baylor 8 120 603 6 75.4 M.Montgomery, UCF 7 100 522 3 74.6 B.Brown, South Florida 8 120 596 8 74.5 D.Connors, Houston 8 135 586 4 73.2 J.Price, Notre Dame 7 76 509 8 72.7 T.Johnson, N. Illinois 8 93 581 3 72.6 J.Taylor, Virginia 8 129 581 9 72.6 K.Moulton, Iowa 6 82 435 2 72.5 M.Davis, Utah St. 8 85 576 4 72.0 J.Middlebrook, Middle Tennessee 7 87 501 3 71.6 C.Hansen, Iowa St. 7 95 500 4 71.4 T.Meadows, Troy 7 99 498 4 71.1 N.Sheppard, Duke 7 71 497 4 71.0 K.Raphael, California 8 135 566 8 70.8 C.Joseph, Old Dominion 8 90 559 6 69.9 J.Pittman, Southern Miss. 6 95 419 6 69.8 K.Barnes, TCU 6 82 418 3 69.7 Z.Perry, Louisiana-Lafayette 7 81 487 6 69.6 A.Henderson, Buffalo 8 143 544 4 68.0 J.Marshall, Michigan 8 99 544 5 68.0 A.Sama, Iowa St. 8 101 544 4 68.0 F.Bothwell, Mississippi St. 7 84 465 6 66.4 M.Hawkins, Virginia Tech 8 85 531 1 66.4 A.Tecza, Navy 7 80 464 6 66.3 E.Dickens, Liberty 6 78 394 4 65.7 D.Mockobee, Purdue 8 125 521 4 65.1 A.Flores, Cent. Michigan 8 103 519 8 64.9 S.Smith, Memphis 8 85 515 6 64.4 J.Retzlaff, Tulane 7 70 450 8 64.3 Q.Ashley, Ball St. 8 101 513 4 64.1 R.Hemby, Indiana 8 107 513 4 64.1 O.Arnold, Georgia Southern 8 89 512 3 64.0 S.Lawrence, Missouri St. 7 98 446 2 63.7 K.Black, Indiana 8 82 509 3 63.6 B.Lowry, W. Michigan 8 103 509 7 63.6 I.Mahdi, Arizona 7 77 445 1 63.6 D.Dampier, Utah 7 80 442 5 63.1 J.Jackson, UAB 7 88 442 3 63.1 P.Navarro, Ohio 8 91 504 4 63.0 Y.Willis, Syracuse 7 102 434 4 62.0 A.Randall, Clemson 7 85 433 4 61.9 M.Frazier, Michigan St. 8 108 493 2 61.6 J.Miller, Alabama 5 80 308 2 61.6 T.Richard, Boston College 7 88 431 5 61.6 C.Wright, N. Illinois 8 122 491 2 61.4 J.Silver, Delaware 7 82 426 3 60.9 M.Ford, Stanford 7 99 425 3 60.7 G.Sawchuk, Florida St. 7 87 422 6 60.3 B.Lewis, Memphis 8 97 475 7 59.4 D.Coleman, Army 5 84 296 3 59.2 B.McReynolds, Louisiana-Monroe 8 82 473 2 59.1 D.Taylor, Minnesota 6 80 354 1 59.0 D.Booth, Mississippi St. 8 105 470 6 58.8 A.Colandrea, UNLV 7 77 410 4 58.6 T.Walker, Cincinnati 8 90 466 4 58.2 C.Del Rio-Wilson, Marshall 6 84 347 4 57.8 D.Pavia, Vanderbilt 8 85 458 5 57.2 T.Harden, SMU 8 109 455 5 56.9 J.Dupree, Colorado St. 8 89 452 2 56.5 D.Finn, Miami (Ohio) 7 81 384 4 54.9 B.Jackson, Texas State 7 90 384 8 54.9 C.Bennett, Kennesaw St. 7 80 383 2 54.7 S.Gaines, Boise St. 8 92 435 5 54.4 J.Haynes, Georgia Tech 8 88 432 3 54.0 C.Bowens, Georgia 7 70 376 4 53.7 D.Williams, Washington 8 89 429 4 53.6 B.Donelson, Fresno St. 8 92 428 3 53.5 L.Montgomery, East Carolina 7 76 365 3 52.1 C.Tabb, Stanford 7 86 365 2 52.1 K.Kelly, Ball St. 8 141 417 5 52.1 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 8 113 414 7 51.8 B.Davis, Louisiana-Lafayette 8 93 413 3 51.6 B.Bachmeier, BYU 8 94 408 9 51.0 T.Blaylock, Oklahoma 8 93 401 4 50.1 N.Frazier, Georgia 7 77 349 2 49.9 J.Himon, Northwestern 8 81 397 0 49.6 J.Brunson, Miami (Ohio) 8 87 395 2 49.4 N.Iamaleava, UCLA 8 81 388 4 48.5 J.Jackson, Kansas St. 8 95 382 1 47.8 L.Sims, Hawaii 8 81 382 2 47.8 T.Chambliss, Mississippi 8 82 376 5 47.0 D.Dowdell, Kentucky 7 79 326 1 46.6 K.Feagin, Illinois 8 90 370 5 46.2 B.Barnes, Utah St. 8 104 367 7 45.9 T.Castellanos, Florida St. 7 79 319 5 45.6 C.Weigman, Houston 8 87 354 8 44.2 J.Gordon, Tulane 7 72 309 3 44.1 K.Clay, Arkansas St. 8 85 346 2 43.2 C.Thevenin, Louisiana Tech 7 73 296 3 42.3 D.Williams, Maryland 7 83 292 2 41.7 C.Jenkins, Rice 8 97 332 4 41.5 J.Raynor, Arkansas St. 8 104 326 7 40.8 N.Rogers, Utah 8 80 325 7 40.6 J.Buckley, W. Michigan 7 84 283 1 40.4 G.Garcia, Kent St. 8 88 321 1 40.1 K.Calloway, New Mexico St. 7 73 280 3 40.0 N.Singleton, Penn St. 7 76 274 6 39.1 J.Arnold, Auburn 8 106 270 7 33.8 E.Vasko, Liberty 6 73 192 3 32.0 J.Daniels, Kansas 8 82 243 2 30.4 A.Chiles, Michigan St. 8 81 227 6 28.4 J.French, Georgia Southern 8 82 202 5 25.2 L.Sellers, South Carolina 8 102 175 2 21.9

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.