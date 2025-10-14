NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

Leading Passers G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts J.Sayin, Ohio St. 6 153 120 3 1479 15 188.1 J.Maiava,…

Leading Passers

G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts J.Sayin, Ohio St. 6 153 120 3 1479 15 188.1 J.Maiava, Southern Cal 6 171 123 2 1852 13 185.7 F.Mendoza, Indiana 6 153 109 2 1423 17 183.4 D.Williams, Washington 6 158 117 1 1628 10 180.2 J.Daniels, Kansas 7 186 130 2 1725 18 177.6 C.Carr, Notre Dame 6 158 105 3 1622 13 176.0 B.Morton, Texas Tech 6 152 104 3 1501 13 175.6 L.Altmyer, Illinois 7 192 139 1 1821 13 173.4 B.Sorsby, Cincinnati 6 153 99 1 1448 14 173.1 T.Simpson, Alabama 6 189 134 1 1678 16 172.4 D.Pavia, Vanderbilt 6 161 115 4 1409 14 168.7 C.Beck, Miami 5 139 102 3 1213 11 168.5 D.Moore, Oregon 6 168 121 3 1396 15 167.7 D.Mensah, Duke 6 205 143 2 1838 15 167.3 D.Raiola, Nebraska 6 188 138 5 1591 16 167.3 C.Joseph, Old Dominion 6 152 96 6 1481 13 165.3 T.Chambliss, Mississippi 6 130 85 1 1286 7 164.7 K.Jennings, SMU 6 191 137 6 1658 15 164.3 D.DeShields, Kent St. 4 78 47 1 674 8 164.1 J.Aguilar, Tennessee 6 182 118 5 1680 14 162.3 J.Hoover, TCU 6 215 139 6 1893 18 160.7 E.Holstein, Pittsburgh 5 118 74 5 1058 11 160.3 T.Castellanos, Florida St. 6 138 86 5 1365 9 159.7 B.Jackson, Texas State 6 150 105 1 1342 7 159.2 C.Bailey, NC State 7 215 155 7 1846 14 159.2 A.Colandrea, UNLV 6 160 109 3 1403 10 158.7 B.Barnes, Utah St. 6 155 99 2 1318 12 158.3 T.Green, Arkansas 6 189 119 5 1654 14 155.6 S.Robertson, Baylor 6 248 158 4 2058 19 155.5 B.Pribula, Missouri 6 173 126 5 1370 11 154.6 J.Denegal, San Diego St. 6 126 83 2 1097 7 154.2 J.Fagnano, Uconn 6 195 131 0 1556 11 152.8 E.Simon, Temple 6 153 94 0 1150 13 152.6 S.Angeli, Syracuse 4 156 98 2 1317 10 152.3 A.Kaliakmanis, Rutgers 6 209 138 3 1785 11 152.3 M.Reed, Texas A&M 6 170 102 4 1490 12 152.2 B.Brown, South Florida 6 178 114 5 1439 13 150.4 J.Clark, Missouri St. 5 135 88 6 1195 8 150.2 K.Houser, East Carolina 3 102 72 1 787 5 149.6 C.Morris, Virginia 6 186 130 4 1428 11 149.6 D.Mestemaker, North Texas 6 204 136 3 1573 13 149.5 A.Manning, Texas 6 162 102 5 1317 12 149.5 B.Shapen, Mississippi St. 6 149 100 4 1201 9 149.4 B.Lewis, Memphis 6 154 105 4 1269 8 149.3 K.Salter, Colorado 6 142 93 4 1156 9 149.2 B.Bachmeier, BYU 6 144 91 3 1220 8 148.5 M.McIvor, W. Kentucky 6 223 151 2 1704 12 147.9 D.Dampier, Utah 6 165 118 3 1131 11 147.5 B.Braxton, Southern Miss. 6 196 128 3 1473 13 147.3 L.Sellers, South Carolina 6 114 73 2 1010 4 146.5 P.Navarro, Ohio 6 156 100 4 1266 9 146.2 C.Weigman, Houston 6 148 91 2 1216 8 145.6 N.Fifita, Arizona 6 209 131 4 1560 15 145.2 C.Brown, Georgia St. 6 90 57 0 602 7 145.2 Z.Eckhaus, Washington St. 4 105 72 2 756 6 144.1 W.Eget, San Jose St. 6 231 143 3 1816 13 143.9 J.Kitna, UAB 6 233 161 4 1776 10 143.9 R.Becht, Iowa St. 7 201 127 3 1622 9 142.8 T.Gleason, Toledo 6 148 93 4 1189 8 142.8 C.Klubnik, Clemson 6 202 133 5 1530 11 142.5 H.King, Georgia Tech 5 132 94 1 971 4 141.5 G.Stockton, Georgia 6 168 114 1 1259 6 141.4 T.Kilcrease, Troy 5 113 67 2 831 8 140.9 M.Madsen, Boise St. 6 199 122 5 1570 11 140.8 C.Harrell, Charlotte 4 96 64 2 737 4 140.7 M.Moss, Louisville 5 179 120 4 1358 7 139.2 B.Davenport, South Alabama 6 149 96 4 1063 9 138.9 A.Johnson, Kansas St. 7 223 140 2 1556 13 138.8 K.Houser, East Carolina 3 108 70 3 902 3 138.6 D.Lonergan, Boston College 6 197 132 3 1394 9 138.5 A.Chiles, Michigan St. 6 142 87 3 1019 9 138.2 E.Warner, Fresno St. 7 202 139 9 1486 10 138.0 C.Veltkamp, FAU 6 251 164 9 1785 14 136.3 N.Minicucci, Delaware 5 188 120 3 1379 8 136.3 D.Allar, Penn St. 6 159 103 3 1100 8 135.7 J.Layne, New Mexico 6 171 114 8 1277 8 135.5 N.Iamaleava, UCLA 6 172 114 3 1134 9 135.4 J.Mateer, Oklahoma 5 179 115 6 1417 6 135.1 B.Lowry, W. Michigan 7 141 92 1 992 5 134.6 T.Roberson, Buffalo 5 133 78 2 934 8 134.5 G.Nussmeier, LSU 6 204 135 5 1413 9 134.0 B.Underwood, Michigan 6 154 92 2 1210 5 133.9 D.DeShields, Kent St. 1 15 7 0 116 1 133.6 E.Vasko, Liberty 5 129 74 3 1006 6 133.6 M.Washington, Maryland 6 220 137 2 1506 10 133.0 O.McCown, UTSA 6 196 126 4 1226 12 133.0 T.Jackson, UCF 5 124 80 1 906 3 132.3 N.Marchiol, West Virginia 4 98 66 2 720 2 131.7 S.Leavitt, Arizona St. 5 157 99 3 1039 8 131.6 J.Potter, Washington St. 3 95 67 3 604 4 131.5 J.Raynor, Arkansas St. 6 221 148 4 1451 8 130.4 M.Alejado, Hawaii 5 218 142 5 1456 9 130.3 D.Lindsey, Minnesota 6 188 113 3 1284 9 130.1 D.Lagway, Florida 6 188 125 7 1233 9 129.9 J.Sagapolutele, California 6 209 130 7 1487 9 129.5 C.Boley, Kentucky 4 84 48 3 627 4 128.4 A.Swann, Appalachian St. 4 127 76 6 943 6 128.4 J.Retzlaff, Tulane 6 161 94 0 1167 4 127.5 P.Stone, Northwestern 6 161 100 6 1081 8 127.5 B.Gulbranson, Stanford 6 196 116 4 1445 6 127.1 D.Finn, Miami (Ohio) 5 104 58 5 838 4 126.5 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 7 218 132 5 1397 11 126.4 L.Fife, New Mexico St. 5 172 98 4 1272 6 126.0 R.Browne, Purdue 6 212 128 7 1541 7 125.7 J.French, Georgia Southern 6 185 109 6 1259 9 125.7 N.Kim, E. Michigan 7 227 142 4 1483 8 125.5 J.Arnold, Auburn 6 165 106 0 983 5 124.3 A.Barnett, James Madison 6 156 94 2 957 7 124.0 R.Ashford, Wake Forest 5 152 91 4 1172 2 123.7 N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee 6 226 138 4 1392 8 120.9 K.Anderson, Wyoming 6 192 107 5 1269 8 119.8 B.Hayes, Tulsa 4 126 77 3 787 4 119.3 A.Armenta, Louisiana-Monroe 6 124 69 4 749 7 118.6 M.Murphy, Oregon St. 7 251 145 8 1653 9 118.5 D.Pyne, Bowling Green 5 135 87 5 830 4 118.5 T.Finley, Georgia St. 5 136 86 4 816 4 117.5 M.Gronowski, Iowa 6 130 85 3 743 3 116.4 K.Kelly, Ball St. 6 126 76 2 725 4 116.0 H.Watson, Sam Houston St. 5 130 77 3 754 4 113.5 B.Finley, Akron 6 185 94 4 1157 8 113.3 M.Nelson, UTEP 6 190 104 9 1163 8 110.6 K.Jenkins, FIU 5 140 88 4 775 2 108.4 R.Collins, Syracuse 5 96 53 5 607 3 108.2 G.Wimsatt, Jacksonville St. 5 104 58 2 576 2 104.8 T.Hudson, Coastal Carolina 6 103 56 3 447 3 94.6 Z.Flores, Oklahoma St. 5 140 77 3 696 0 92.5 A.Hairston, Umass 5 109 55 3 517 1 87.8

