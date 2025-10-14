NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

Leading Passers
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|J.Sayin, Ohio St.
|6
|153
|120
|3
|1479
|15
|188.1
|J.Maiava, Southern Cal
|6
|171
|123
|2
|1852
|13
|185.7
|F.Mendoza, Indiana
|6
|153
|109
|2
|1423
|17
|183.4
|D.Williams, Washington
|6
|158
|117
|1
|1628
|10
|180.2
|J.Daniels, Kansas
|7
|186
|130
|2
|1725
|18
|177.6
|C.Carr, Notre Dame
|6
|158
|105
|3
|1622
|13
|176.0
|B.Morton, Texas Tech
|6
|152
|104
|3
|1501
|13
|175.6
|L.Altmyer, Illinois
|7
|192
|139
|1
|1821
|13
|173.4
|B.Sorsby, Cincinnati
|6
|153
|99
|1
|1448
|14
|173.1
|T.Simpson, Alabama
|6
|189
|134
|1
|1678
|16
|172.4
|D.Pavia, Vanderbilt
|6
|161
|115
|4
|1409
|14
|168.7
|C.Beck, Miami
|5
|139
|102
|3
|1213
|11
|168.5
|D.Moore, Oregon
|6
|168
|121
|3
|1396
|15
|167.7
|D.Mensah, Duke
|6
|205
|143
|2
|1838
|15
|167.3
|D.Raiola, Nebraska
|6
|188
|138
|5
|1591
|16
|167.3
|C.Joseph, Old Dominion
|6
|152
|96
|6
|1481
|13
|165.3
|T.Chambliss, Mississippi
|6
|130
|85
|1
|1286
|7
|164.7
|K.Jennings, SMU
|6
|191
|137
|6
|1658
|15
|164.3
|D.DeShields, Kent St.
|4
|78
|47
|1
|674
|8
|164.1
|J.Aguilar, Tennessee
|6
|182
|118
|5
|1680
|14
|162.3
|J.Hoover, TCU
|6
|215
|139
|6
|1893
|18
|160.7
|E.Holstein, Pittsburgh
|5
|118
|74
|5
|1058
|11
|160.3
|T.Castellanos, Florida St.
|6
|138
|86
|5
|1365
|9
|159.7
|B.Jackson, Texas State
|6
|150
|105
|1
|1342
|7
|159.2
|C.Bailey, NC State
|7
|215
|155
|7
|1846
|14
|159.2
|A.Colandrea, UNLV
|6
|160
|109
|3
|1403
|10
|158.7
|B.Barnes, Utah St.
|6
|155
|99
|2
|1318
|12
|158.3
|T.Green, Arkansas
|6
|189
|119
|5
|1654
|14
|155.6
|S.Robertson, Baylor
|6
|248
|158
|4
|2058
|19
|155.5
|B.Pribula, Missouri
|6
|173
|126
|5
|1370
|11
|154.6
|J.Denegal, San Diego St.
|6
|126
|83
|2
|1097
|7
|154.2
|J.Fagnano, Uconn
|6
|195
|131
|0
|1556
|11
|152.8
|E.Simon, Temple
|6
|153
|94
|0
|1150
|13
|152.6
|S.Angeli, Syracuse
|4
|156
|98
|2
|1317
|10
|152.3
|A.Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
|6
|209
|138
|3
|1785
|11
|152.3
|M.Reed, Texas A&M
|6
|170
|102
|4
|1490
|12
|152.2
|B.Brown, South Florida
|6
|178
|114
|5
|1439
|13
|150.4
|J.Clark, Missouri St.
|5
|135
|88
|6
|1195
|8
|150.2
|K.Houser, East Carolina
|3
|102
|72
|1
|787
|5
|149.6
|C.Morris, Virginia
|6
|186
|130
|4
|1428
|11
|149.6
|D.Mestemaker, North Texas
|6
|204
|136
|3
|1573
|13
|149.5
|A.Manning, Texas
|6
|162
|102
|5
|1317
|12
|149.5
|B.Shapen, Mississippi St.
|6
|149
|100
|4
|1201
|9
|149.4
|B.Lewis, Memphis
|6
|154
|105
|4
|1269
|8
|149.3
|K.Salter, Colorado
|6
|142
|93
|4
|1156
|9
|149.2
|B.Bachmeier, BYU
|6
|144
|91
|3
|1220
|8
|148.5
|M.McIvor, W. Kentucky
|6
|223
|151
|2
|1704
|12
|147.9
|D.Dampier, Utah
|6
|165
|118
|3
|1131
|11
|147.5
|B.Braxton, Southern Miss.
|6
|196
|128
|3
|1473
|13
|147.3
|L.Sellers, South Carolina
|6
|114
|73
|2
|1010
|4
|146.5
|P.Navarro, Ohio
|6
|156
|100
|4
|1266
|9
|146.2
|C.Weigman, Houston
|6
|148
|91
|2
|1216
|8
|145.6
|N.Fifita, Arizona
|6
|209
|131
|4
|1560
|15
|145.2
|C.Brown, Georgia St.
|6
|90
|57
|0
|602
|7
|145.2
|Z.Eckhaus, Washington St.
|4
|105
|72
|2
|756
|6
|144.1
|W.Eget, San Jose St.
|6
|231
|143
|3
|1816
|13
|143.9
|J.Kitna, UAB
|6
|233
|161
|4
|1776
|10
|143.9
|R.Becht, Iowa St.
|7
|201
|127
|3
|1622
|9
|142.8
|T.Gleason, Toledo
|6
|148
|93
|4
|1189
|8
|142.8
|C.Klubnik, Clemson
|6
|202
|133
|5
|1530
|11
|142.5
|H.King, Georgia Tech
|5
|132
|94
|1
|971
|4
|141.5
|G.Stockton, Georgia
|6
|168
|114
|1
|1259
|6
|141.4
|T.Kilcrease, Troy
|5
|113
|67
|2
|831
|8
|140.9
|M.Madsen, Boise St.
|6
|199
|122
|5
|1570
|11
|140.8
|C.Harrell, Charlotte
|4
|96
|64
|2
|737
|4
|140.7
|M.Moss, Louisville
|5
|179
|120
|4
|1358
|7
|139.2
|B.Davenport, South Alabama
|6
|149
|96
|4
|1063
|9
|138.9
|A.Johnson, Kansas St.
|7
|223
|140
|2
|1556
|13
|138.8
|K.Houser, East Carolina
|3
|108
|70
|3
|902
|3
|138.6
|D.Lonergan, Boston College
|6
|197
|132
|3
|1394
|9
|138.5
|A.Chiles, Michigan St.
|6
|142
|87
|3
|1019
|9
|138.2
|E.Warner, Fresno St.
|7
|202
|139
|9
|1486
|10
|138.0
|C.Veltkamp, FAU
|6
|251
|164
|9
|1785
|14
|136.3
|N.Minicucci, Delaware
|5
|188
|120
|3
|1379
|8
|136.3
|D.Allar, Penn St.
|6
|159
|103
|3
|1100
|8
|135.7
|J.Layne, New Mexico
|6
|171
|114
|8
|1277
|8
|135.5
|N.Iamaleava, UCLA
|6
|172
|114
|3
|1134
|9
|135.4
|J.Mateer, Oklahoma
|5
|179
|115
|6
|1417
|6
|135.1
|B.Lowry, W. Michigan
|7
|141
|92
|1
|992
|5
|134.6
|T.Roberson, Buffalo
|5
|133
|78
|2
|934
|8
|134.5
|G.Nussmeier, LSU
|6
|204
|135
|5
|1413
|9
|134.0
|B.Underwood, Michigan
|6
|154
|92
|2
|1210
|5
|133.9
|D.DeShields, Kent St.
|1
|15
|7
|0
|116
|1
|133.6
|E.Vasko, Liberty
|5
|129
|74
|3
|1006
|6
|133.6
|M.Washington, Maryland
|6
|220
|137
|2
|1506
|10
|133.0
|O.McCown, UTSA
|6
|196
|126
|4
|1226
|12
|133.0
|T.Jackson, UCF
|5
|124
|80
|1
|906
|3
|132.3
|N.Marchiol, West Virginia
|4
|98
|66
|2
|720
|2
|131.7
|S.Leavitt, Arizona St.
|5
|157
|99
|3
|1039
|8
|131.6
|J.Potter, Washington St.
|3
|95
|67
|3
|604
|4
|131.5
|J.Raynor, Arkansas St.
|6
|221
|148
|4
|1451
|8
|130.4
|M.Alejado, Hawaii
|5
|218
|142
|5
|1456
|9
|130.3
|D.Lindsey, Minnesota
|6
|188
|113
|3
|1284
|9
|130.1
|D.Lagway, Florida
|6
|188
|125
|7
|1233
|9
|129.9
|J.Sagapolutele, California
|6
|209
|130
|7
|1487
|9
|129.5
|C.Boley, Kentucky
|4
|84
|48
|3
|627
|4
|128.4
|A.Swann, Appalachian St.
|4
|127
|76
|6
|943
|6
|128.4
|J.Retzlaff, Tulane
|6
|161
|94
|0
|1167
|4
|127.5
|P.Stone, Northwestern
|6
|161
|100
|6
|1081
|8
|127.5
|B.Gulbranson, Stanford
|6
|196
|116
|4
|1445
|6
|127.1
|D.Finn, Miami (Ohio)
|5
|104
|58
|5
|838
|4
|126.5
|K.Drones, Virginia Tech
|7
|218
|132
|5
|1397
|11
|126.4
|L.Fife, New Mexico St.
|5
|172
|98
|4
|1272
|6
|126.0
|R.Browne, Purdue
|6
|212
|128
|7
|1541
|7
|125.7
|J.French, Georgia Southern
|6
|185
|109
|6
|1259
|9
|125.7
|N.Kim, E. Michigan
|7
|227
|142
|4
|1483
|8
|125.5
|J.Arnold, Auburn
|6
|165
|106
|0
|983
|5
|124.3
|A.Barnett, James Madison
|6
|156
|94
|2
|957
|7
|124.0
|R.Ashford, Wake Forest
|5
|152
|91
|4
|1172
|2
|123.7
|N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee
|6
|226
|138
|4
|1392
|8
|120.9
|K.Anderson, Wyoming
|6
|192
|107
|5
|1269
|8
|119.8
|B.Hayes, Tulsa
|4
|126
|77
|3
|787
|4
|119.3
|A.Armenta, Louisiana-Monroe
|6
|124
|69
|4
|749
|7
|118.6
|M.Murphy, Oregon St.
|7
|251
|145
|8
|1653
|9
|118.5
|D.Pyne, Bowling Green
|5
|135
|87
|5
|830
|4
|118.5
|T.Finley, Georgia St.
|5
|136
|86
|4
|816
|4
|117.5
|M.Gronowski, Iowa
|6
|130
|85
|3
|743
|3
|116.4
|K.Kelly, Ball St.
|6
|126
|76
|2
|725
|4
|116.0
|H.Watson, Sam Houston St.
|5
|130
|77
|3
|754
|4
|113.5
|B.Finley, Akron
|6
|185
|94
|4
|1157
|8
|113.3
|M.Nelson, UTEP
|6
|190
|104
|9
|1163
|8
|110.6
|K.Jenkins, FIU
|5
|140
|88
|4
|775
|2
|108.4
|R.Collins, Syracuse
|5
|96
|53
|5
|607
|3
|108.2
|G.Wimsatt, Jacksonville St.
|5
|104
|58
|2
|576
|2
|104.8
|T.Hudson, Coastal Carolina
|6
|103
|56
|3
|447
|3
|94.6
|Z.Flores, Oklahoma St.
|5
|140
|77
|3
|696
|0
|92.5
|A.Hairston, Umass
|5
|109
|55
|3
|517
|1
|87.8
