Nathan MacKinnon scores twice in the Avalanche’s 3-1 victory over winless Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, and celebrated his second goal with a stick twirl and fist pump, in the Colorado Avalanche’s 3-1 victory over the winless Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Cale Makar had a goal and assist, Martin Necas set up both of MacKinnon’s goals and the Avalanche improved to 3-0-1. Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves in his fourth start.

MacKinnon now has points in each of Colorado’s four games, and four goals in his past three. And he continued his domination of the nonconference Sabres by increasing his total to 13 goals and 31 points in 19 career games.

Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres, who have combined for just two goals this season. Buffalo is off to its second straight 0-3 start under coach Lindy Ruff. Alex Lyon finished with 34 saves.

MacKinnon opened the scoring 3:14 in by cutting across the middle and beating Lyon with a backhander.

Colorado went up 2-1 when Valeri Nichushkin intercepted Rasmus Dahlin’s pass in Buffalo’s own zone to set up Makar 4:32 into the second period. And MacKinnon scored 8 1/2 minutes later by working his way to the middle from the left circle and snapping a shot that beat Lyon just inside the left post.

The Sabres successfully challenged Necas’ goal 7:26 into the third period, with replays showing Necas being offside.

Ruff said top-line center Josh Norris is expected to miss eight weeks with an oblique injury. The Sabres, also missing starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) are so banged up that even general manager Kevyn Adams wore a brace on his lower right arm because of a torn tendon.

Avalanche: Wrap up two-game road swing at Columbus on Thursday night.

Sabres: Continue three-game homestand against Ottawa on Wednesday night.

