Nashville visits Toronto after Marchessault’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (2-0-1, in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (1-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -210, Predators +173; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Jonathan Marchessault’s two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Predators’ 4-1 win.

Toronto went 52-26-4 overall and 31-16-1 in home games last season. The Maple Leafs had a 24.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 54 goals on 218 chances.

Nashville went 30-44-8 overall and 10-26-5 in road games last season. The Predators scored 212 total goals last season, with 50 power-play goals and one shorthanded goal.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

