Nashville Predators trying to ignore critics after falling short of high expectations last season

Nashville Predators

Last season: 30-44-8, missed playoffs.

COACH: Andrew Brunette (third season with Nashville; 128-92-19 for career).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 9 vs. Columbus.

DEPARTURES: G Scott Wedgewood, F Colton Sissons, D Jeremy Lauzon, assistant coach Todd Richards.

ADDITIONS: C Brady Martin, LW Erik Haula, D Cameron Reid, D Nic Hague, D Nick Perbix, assistant coach Luke Richardson,

GOALIES: Juuse Saros (20-31-6, 2.98 goals-against average, 0.896 save percentage), Justus Annunen (15-15-1, 3.18, 0.883).

BETMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 125-1.

What to expect

The Predators fell far short of high Stanley Cup expectations a season ago after adding big free agents Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei. General manager Barry Trotz has tried to get bigger on the defensive end to help Saros, swapped older players for youth and added to the prospect pool with three first-round draft picks. The Predators expect to bounce back with tweaks to Brunette’s system, combined with veterans like Stamkos, Marchessault and Skjei along with longtime Predators Filip Forsberg and captain Roman Josi reverting to form. If the Predators’ best play to their career levels, Nashville could return to the playoffs. Missing the postseason for the third time in four seasons would not be good with a major arena renovation on tap.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Martin wasn’t the name expected to be called for Nashville’s first pick during the June draft. The 6-foot, 180-pound center will have a chance to make the roster this season with the Predators needing depth down the middle. Josi also is back and healthy after being diagnosed with postural tachycardia syndrome, known as POTS.

The not-so-good: Josi is 35 and coming off his worst season after being limited to 53 games. Forsberg just turned 31. He played all 82 games for a second straight season, but his production dipped 18 points. Stamkos may be a two-time Stanley Cup champ, but he’s now 35. His scoring dropped from 81 points in his last season with Tampa Bay to just 53 with Nashville. Saros, going into the first year of his eight-year contract, posted his lowest save percentage as a starter last season. Hague will miss the first month of the season with an upper body injury.

Players to watch

Forsberg is dazzling with the puck on his stick, and Nashville needs him to return to his All-Star form along with Stamkos, Josi and Marchessault. The Preds also hope Saros benefits from bigger defensemen clearing space to help him track shots easier. Can Martin make an impact in the NHL at the age of 18?

