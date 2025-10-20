Nashville brings losing streak into matchup with Anaheim

Anaheim Ducks (2-2-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-2-2, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Anaheim Ducks (2-2-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-2-2, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the Anaheim Ducks as losers of three games in a row.

Nashville is 2-2-2 overall and 1-0-1 at home. The Predators have given up 19 goals while scoring 15 for a -4 scoring differential.

Anaheim has a 2-2-1 record overall and a 1-1-1 record in road games. The Ducks have a -4 scoring differential, with 14 total goals scored and 18 given up.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.