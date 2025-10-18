NASCAR-Xfinity United Rentals 250 Results

Saturday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (5) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 100…

Saturday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 100 laps, 60 points.

2. (4) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 100, 45.

3. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 100, 52.

4. (3) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 100, 40.

5. (25) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 100, 32.

6. (14) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 100, 35.

7. (24) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 100, 30.

8. (29) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 100, 29.

9. (11) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 100, 36.

10. (1) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 100, 40.

11. (28) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 100, 26.

12. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 100, 25.

13. (30) Harrison Burton, Ford, 100, 24.

14. (31) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 100, 24.

15. (35) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 100, 22.

16. (36) Joey Gase, Toyota, 100, 21.

17. (6) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 100, 21.

18. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, 100, 19.

19. (34) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 100, 18.

20. (20) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 100, 23.

21. (37) Carson Ware, Chevrolet, 100, 16.

22. (19) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, 99, 15.

23. (7) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 97, 21.

24. (9) Aric Almirola, Toyota, accident, 92, 23.

25. (15) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, accident, 92, 14.

26. (10) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 84, 11.

27. (22) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, garage, 49, 10.

28. (18) Connor Mosack, Chevrolet, accident, 44, 0.

29. (17) Dean Thompson, Toyota, accident, 44, 11.

30. (2) William Sawalich, Toyota, accident, 44, 8.

31. (38) Taylor Gray, Toyota, reargear, 41, 6.

32. (26) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, accident, 19, 5.

33. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, accident, 17, 4.

34. (16) Sheldon Creed, Ford, accident, 15, 3.

35. (23) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 15, 2.

36. (12) Brenden Queen, Chevrolet, accident, 15, 1.

37. (21) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 15, 1.

38. (13) Sam Mayer, Ford, dvp, 15, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 131.326 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 1 minute, 32 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.105 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 22 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Love 0; W.Sawalich 1; J.Love 2-5; W.Sawalich 6; J.Love 7-14; N.Sanchez 15-20; A.Hill 21-27; D.Thompson 28-31; J.Love 32; C.Zilisch 33; J.Love 34-39; J.Allgaier 40-49; A.Hill 50-52; D.Dye 53-56; A.Almirola 57-60; H.Burton 61; J.Allgaier 62; A.Hill 63-100

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Hill, 3 times for 48 laps; J.Love, 4 times for 19 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 11 laps; N.Sanchez, 1 time for 6 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 4 laps; D.Dye, 1 time for 4 laps; D.Thompson, 1 time for 4 laps; W.Sawalich, 2 times for 2 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Zilisch, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Zilisch, 10; A.Hill, 4; J.Allgaier, 3; A.Almirola, 3; B.Jones, 2; J.Love, 1; S.Smith, 1; S.Mayer, 1; N.Sanchez, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Zilisch, 3145; 2. J.Allgaier, 3138; 3. J.Love, 3102; 4. C.Kvapil, 3073; 5. S.Smith, 3062; 6. B.Jones, 3053; 7. S.Mayer, 3051; 8. S.Creed, 3032; 9. A.Hill, 2177; 10. N.Sanchez, 2148; 11. T.Gray, 2137; 12. H.Burton, 2107; 13. C.Eckes, 742; 14. J.Burton, 687; 15. R.Sieg, 667; 16. D.Thompson, 641.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

