NASCAR-Xfinity IAA & Ritchie Bros. 250 Results

Saturday At Martinsville Speedway Ridgeway, Va. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (13) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 253…

Saturday

At Martinsville Speedway

Ridgeway, Va.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (13) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 253 laps, 46 points.

2. (15) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 253, 35.

3. (11) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 253, 45.

4. (5) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 253, 37.

5. (3) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 253, 44.

6. (12) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 253, 31.

7. (24) Sam Mayer, Ford, 253, 43.

8. (30) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 253, 29.

9. (38) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 253, 33.

10. (14) Justin Bonsignore, Toyota, 253, 27.

11. (1) Harrison Burton, Ford, 253, 30.

12. (6) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 253, 25.

13. (23) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 253, 25.

14. (19) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 253, 23.

15. (7) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 253, 22.

16. (29) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 253, 22.

17. (33) Patrick Staropoli, Toyota, 253, 20.

18. (2) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 253, 29.

19. (18) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 253, 18.

20. (17) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 253, 17.

21. (27) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 253, 16.

22. (25) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 253, 15.

23. (21) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 253, 14.

24. (37) Austin Green, Chevrolet, 253, 13.

25. (26) Connor Mosack, Chevrolet, 253, 0.

26. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 253, 26.

27. (9) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 253, 21.

28. (32) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 253, 9.

29. (10) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 253, 8.

30. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 253, 7.

31. (28) Brad Perez, Chevrolet, 253, 6.

32. (34) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, 252, 5.

33. (22) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 252, 4.

34. (35) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 226, 3.

35. (8) Brenden Queen, Chevrolet, accident, 197, 19.

36. (16) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, dvp, 195, 1.

37. (36) Takuma Koga, Chevrolet, garage, 149, 1.

38. (20) Thomas Annunziata, Chevrolet, reargear, 120, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 63.122 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 6 minutes, 30 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .344 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 71 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: H.Burton 0-16; A.Almirola 17-33; J.Allgaier 34; B.Queen 35-53; S.Mayer 54-57; J.Allgaier 58-93; C.Kvapil 94-133; S.Mayer 134-161; A.Almirola 162-195; J.Bonsignore 196; N.Sanchez 197-201; T.Gray 202-253

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): T.Gray, 1 time for 52 laps; A.Almirola, 2 times for 51 laps; C.Kvapil, 1 time for 40 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 37 laps; S.Mayer, 2 times for 32 laps; B.Queen, 1 time for 19 laps; H.Burton, 2 times for 16 laps; N.Sanchez, 1 time for 5 laps; J.Bonsignore, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Zilisch, 10; A.Hill, 4; J.Allgaier, 3; A.Almirola, 3; B.Jones, 2; J.Love, 1; S.Smith, 1; S.Mayer, 1; N.Sanchez, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Zilisch, 3145; 2. J.Allgaier, 3138; 3. J.Love, 3102; 4. C.Kvapil, 3073; 5. S.Smith, 3062; 6. B.Jones, 3053; 7. S.Mayer, 3051; 8. S.Creed, 3032; 9. A.Hill, 2177; 10. N.Sanchez, 2148; 11. T.Gray, 2137; 12. H.Burton, 2107; 13. C.Eckes, 742; 14. J.Burton, 687; 15. R.Sieg, 667; 16. D.Thompson, 641.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

