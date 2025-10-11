NASCAR-Xfinity Focused Health 302 Results

Saturday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Aric Almirola,…

Saturday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 201 laps, 60 points.

2. (2) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 201, 52.

3. (1) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 201, 48.

4. (19) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 201, 35.

5. (5) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 201, 33.

6. (6) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 201, 48.

7. (14) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 201, 42.

8. (8) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 201, 31.

9. (16) Sam Mayer, Ford, 201, 34.

10. (12) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 201, 37.

11. (10) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 201, 26.

12. (11) William Sawalich, Toyota, 201, 25.

13. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 201, 24.

14. (20) Harrison Burton, Ford, 201, 23.

15. (9) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 201, 23.

16. (13) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 201, 0.

17. (18) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 201, 20.

18. (7) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 201, 27.

19. (17) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 201, 18.

20. (15) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 201, 17.

21. (24) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 201, 16.

22. (26) Trevor Bayne, Toyota, 201, 15.

23. (27) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 201, 14.

24. (25) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 201, 13.

25. (31) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 201, 12.

26. (22) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 201, 11.

27. (28) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 201, 10.

28. (23) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 200, 9.

29. (38) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 200, 8.

30. (37) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 200, 7.

31. (33) Austin Green, Chevrolet, 199, 6.

32. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 199, 5.

33. (35) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, 198, 4.

34. (34) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 198, 3.

35. (32) Joey Gase, Toyota, 196, 2.

36. (21) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 146, 1.

37. (30) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, accident, 84, 1.

38. (29) Thomas Annunziata, Chevrolet, accident, 68, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

