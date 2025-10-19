NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Results

Sunday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 193…

Sunday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 193 laps, 50 points.

2. (27) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 193, 39.

3. (18) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 193, 49.

4. (10) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 193, 39.

5. (12) Cole Custer, Ford, 193, 32.

6. (32) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 193, 41.

7. (15) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 193, 39.

8. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 193, 36.

9. (23) Zane Smith, Ford, 193, 32.

10. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 193, 27.

11. (31) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 193, 26.

12. (26) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 193, 25.

13. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 193, 24.

14. (28) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 193, 33.

15. (5) Ryan Preece, Ford, 193, 22.

16. (16) Joey Logano, Ford, 193, 26.

17. (1) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 193, 24.

18. (40) Casey Mears, Ford, 193, 0.

19. (3) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 193, 18.

20. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 193, 17.

21. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 193, 0.

22. (33) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 193, 0.

23. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 193, 24.

24. (17) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 193, 13.

25. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, 193, 19.

26. (19) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 193, 20.

27. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 191, 10.

28. (39) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 187, 0.

29. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 187, 9.

30. (14) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 186, 7.

31. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, engine, 165, 6.

32. (9) Riley Herbst, Toyota, engine, 141, 5.

33. (6) Josh Berry, Ford, garage, 133, 4.

34. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, 77, 3.

35. (30) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 55, 2.

36. (36) Noah Gragson, Ford, accident, 51, 1.

37. (34) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 51, 1.

38. (37) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 51, 1.

39. (22) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 51, 1.

40. (25) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 51, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 149.178 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 26 minutes, 29 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .145 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 28 laps.

Lead Changes: 77 among 27 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.McDowell 0-1; J.Berry 2-3; K.Busch 4; B.Wallace 5-7; J.Berry 8-15; R.Preece 16; K.Busch 17-22; J.Berry 23-27; C.Ware 28; J.Nemechek 29-31; J.Berry 32-33; D.Hamlin 34-36; K.Busch 37; B.Keselowski 38-42; K.Busch 43; B.Keselowski 44-45; A.Cindric 46-47; R.Blaney 48; A.Allmendinger 49; N.Gragson 50-51; J.Logano 52-58; T.Gibbs 59-61; D.Suárez 62-63; T.Dillon 64-65; C.Buescher 66-68; J.Berry 69-73; K.Busch 74-77; A.Alfredo 78-79; C.Briscoe 80; M.McDowell 81; K.Busch 82-83; M.McDowell 84-85; C.Ware 86-88; K.Busch 89; C.Ware 90; K.Busch 91; M.McDowell 92; K.Busch 93-97; J.Berry 98-101; K.Busch 102-103; J.Berry 104; K.Busch 105-106; C.Briscoe 107-110; T.Reddick 111-113; C.Briscoe 114-117; K.Larson 118; C.Briscoe 119-122; R.Chastain 123-124; J.Nemechek 125-131; T.Gibbs 132; R.Herbst 133; J.Logano 134-149; R.Chastain 150; J.Logano 151-156; T.Gilliland 157-158; J.Logano 159-160; T.Gilliland 161; J.Logano 162; T.Gilliland 163-164; J.Logano 165-167; J.Nemechek 168; R.Blaney 169-170; T.Gilliland 171-173; K.Larson 174; T.Gilliland 175; K.Larson 176; Z.Smith 177-178; T.Gilliland 179-180; K.Larson 181; C.Briscoe 182; K.Larson 183; C.Briscoe 184; B.Wallace 185; C.Buescher 186; W.Byron 187-190; K.Larson 191; B.Wallace 192; C.Briscoe 193

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 6 times for 35 laps; J.Berry, 7 times for 27 laps; K.Busch, 11 times for 26 laps; C.Briscoe, 7 times for 16 laps; T.Gilliland, 6 times for 11 laps; J.Nemechek, 3 times for 11 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 7 laps; K.Larson, 6 times for 6 laps; B.Wallace, 3 times for 5 laps; M.McDowell, 4 times for 5 laps; C.Ware, 3 times for 5 laps; T.Gibbs, 2 times for 4 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Buescher, 2 times for 4 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 3 laps; R.Chastain, 2 times for 3 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 3 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 3 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 2 laps; D.Suárez, 1 time for 2 laps; T.Dillon, 1 time for 2 laps; A.Alfredo, 1 time for 2 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 2 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Preece, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Herbst, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 6; S.Van Gisbergen, 5; C.Bell, 4; C.Briscoe, 3; K.Larson, 3; R.Blaney, 3; W.Byron, 2; C.Elliott, 2; J.Logano, 1; B.Wallace, 1; R.Chastain, 1; A.Cindric, 1; A.Dillon, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Briscoe, 4116; 2. C.Bell, 4107; 3. K.Larson, 4106; 4. D.Hamlin, 4103; 5. W.Byron, 4070; 6. J.Logano, 4068; 7. R.Blaney, 4059; 8. C.Elliott, 4044; 9. T.Reddick, 2270; 10. B.Wallace, 2236; 11. R.Chastain, 2210; 12. S.Van Gisbergen, 2172; 13. A.Bowman, 2152; 14. A.Cindric, 2123; 15. A.Dillon, 2114; 16. J.Berry, 2093.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.