NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 Results

Sunday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Denny Hamlin,…

Sunday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267 laps, 54 points.

2. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 54.

3. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 43.

4. (2) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 267, 48.

5. (8) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 267, 44.

6. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 34.

7. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 33.

8. (32) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 29.

9. (16) Ryan Preece, Ford, 267, 28.

10. (34) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 27.

11. (31) Austin Cindric, Ford, 267, 26.

12. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 25.

13. (28) Noah Gragson, Ford, 267, 24.

14. (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 267, 23.

15. (19) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 22.

16. (18) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 267, 21.

17. (33) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 267, 20.

18. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 25.

19. (20) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 267, 18.

20. (17) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 267, 17.

21. (30) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 267, 16.

22. (7) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267, 20.

23. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267, 14.

24. (23) Zane Smith, Ford, 267, 13.

25. (25) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 12.

26. (29) Josh Berry, Ford, 266, 11.

27. (27) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 266, 10.

28. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 266, 9.

29. (26) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 265, 8.

30. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 263, 0.

31. (38) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, 261, 6.

32. (22) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, accident, 252, 6.

33. (13) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, accident, 245, 4.

34. (10) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, accident, 244, 9.

35. (36) Cody Ware, Ford, accident, 243, 2.

36. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 235, 19.

37. (35) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 233, 1.

38. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 70, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 137.136 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 55 minutes, 14 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.533 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 32 laps.

Lead Changes: 21 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0; C.Briscoe 1-35; C.Hocevar 36-39; T.Gilliland 40; W.Byron 41-73; T.Reddick 74; W.Byron 75-86; K.Larson 87-119; B.Wallace 120-124; C.Custer 125; K.Larson 126-172; D.Hamlin 173; K.Larson 174-213; D.Hamlin 214-217; C.Hocevar 218-219; B.Keselowski 220-221; W.Byron 222-231; K.Larson 232-240; C.Briscoe 241-243; J.Logano 244; C.Briscoe 245-263; D.Hamlin 264-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 4 times for 129 laps; C.Briscoe, 3 times for 57 laps; W.Byron, 3 times for 55 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 9 laps; C.Hocevar, 2 times for 6 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 5 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 2 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Logano, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Gilliland, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Custer, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 6; S.Van Gisbergen, 5; C.Bell, 4; K.Larson, 3; R.Blaney, 3; C.Briscoe, 2; W.Byron, 2; C.Elliott, 2; J.Logano, 1; B.Wallace, 1; R.Chastain, 1; A.Cindric, 1; A.Dillon, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 4095; 2. K.Larson, 4087; 3. C.Bell, 4071; 4. C.Briscoe, 4066; 5. W.Byron, 4052; 6. C.Elliott, 4043; 7. J.Logano, 4042; 8. R.Blaney, 4035; 9. T.Reddick, 2231; 10. B.Wallace, 2197; 11. R.Chastain, 2186; 12. S.Van Gisbergen, 2146; 13. A.Bowman, 2143; 14. A.Cindric, 2120; 15. A.Dillon, 2104; 16. J.Berry, 2089.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

