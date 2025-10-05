NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Results

Sunday At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Concord, N.C. Lap length: 2.28 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Shane…

Sunday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 2.28 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 109 laps, 56 points.

2. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 109, 49.

3. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 109, 45.

4. (5) Chris Buescher, Ford, 109, 33.

5. (6) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 109, 37.

6. (29) Ryan Preece, Ford, 109, 31.

7. (20) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 109, 32.

8. (15) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 109, 40.

9. (9) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 109, 28.

10. (1) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 109, 37.

11. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, 109, 28.

12. (3) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 109, 33.

13. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 109, 34.

14. (8) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 109, 27.

15. (12) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 109, 22.

16. (33) Josh Berry, Ford, 109, 21.

17. (31) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 109, 20.

18. (25) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 109, 19.

19. (26) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 109, 18.

20. (17) Joey Logano, Ford, 109, 20.

21. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 109, 29.

22. (18) Cole Custer, Ford, 109, 16.

23. (14) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 109, 14.

24. (24) Zane Smith, Ford, 109, 13.

25. (21) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 109, 12.

26. (35) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 109, 11.

27. (16) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 108, 11.

28. (30) Noah Gragson, Ford, 108, 9.

29. (27) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 108, 8.

30. (23) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 108, 7.

31. (37) Erik Jones, Toyota, 108, 6.

32. (36) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 108, 5.

33. (34) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 108, 0.

34. (32) Cody Ware, Ford, 108, 3.

35. (28) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 100, 2.

36. (22) Brad Keselowski, Ford, garage, 89, 1.

37. (19) Austin Cindric, Ford, 87, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 81.101 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 3 minutes, 51 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 15.160 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 10 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Reddick 0-3; S.Van Gisbergen 4-14; C.Buescher 15-19; S.Van Gisbergen 20-27; A.Allmendinger 28-40; S.Van Gisbergen 41-48; R.Blaney 49-52; S.Van Gisbergen 53-62; K.Larson 63-71; S.Van Gisbergen 72-73; K.Larson 74-86; S.Van Gisbergen 87-91; K.Larson 92-95; S.Van Gisbergen 96; K.Larson 97; S.Van Gisbergen 98-109

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): S.Van Gisbergen, 8 times for 57 laps; K.Larson, 4 times for 27 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 13 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 5 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 4 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 3 laps.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 5; S.Van Gisbergen, 5; C.Bell, 4; K.Larson, 3; R.Blaney, 3; W.Byron, 2; C.Briscoe, 2; C.Elliott, 2; J.Logano, 1; B.Wallace, 1; R.Chastain, 1; A.Cindric, 1; A.Dillon, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 4036; 2. K.Larson, 4032; 3. W.Byron, 4032; 4. C.Bell, 4028; 5. R.Blaney, 4028; 6. C.Briscoe, 4018; 7. C.Elliott, 4018; 8. J.Logano, 4007; 9. T.Reddick, 2187; 10. B.Wallace, 2177; 11. R.Chastain, 2172; 12. S.Van Gisbergen, 2142; 13. A.Bowman, 2110; 14. A.Cindric, 2094; 15. A.Dillon, 2091; 16. J.Berry, 2078.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

