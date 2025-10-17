NASCAR Craftsman Truck Love’s RV Stop 225 Results

Friday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Giovanni Ruggiero, Toyota, 90…

Friday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Giovanni Ruggiero, Toyota, 90 laps, 52 points.

2. (3) Corey Heim, Toyota, 90, 35.

3. (2) Ty Majeski, Ford, 90, 34.

4. (12) Dawson Sutton, Chevrolet, 90, 36.

5. (35) Layne Riggs, Ford, 90, 32.

6. (8) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 90, 31.

7. (4) Matt Crafton, Ford, 90, 31.

8. (18) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 90, 43.

9. (11) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 90, 28.

10. (5) Kaden Honeycutt, Toyota, 90, 27.

11. (13) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 90, 0.

12. (10) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 90, 25.

13. (16) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 90, 0.

14. (14) Connor Mosack, Chevrolet, 90, 26.

15. (19) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 90, 22.

16. (7) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 90, 27.

17. (22) Andres Perez De Lara, Chevrolet, 90, 20.

18. (31) Nathan Byrd, Chevrolet, 90, 19.

19. (23) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 90, 18.

20. (28) Frankie Muniz, Ford, 90, 17.

21. (24) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 90, 16.

22. (25) Chandler Smith, Ford, 90, 15.

23. (6) Luke Fenhaus, Ford, 90, 20.

24. (29) Josh Reaume, Ford, 89, 13.

25. (34) Greg Van Alst, Toyota, 88, 12.

26. (21) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 87, 11.

27. (27) Tyler Tomassi, Ford, 87, 0.

28. (9) Bret Holmes, Toyota, 87, 9.

29. (26) Jake Garcia, Ford, 87, 8.

30. (33) Jason M. White, Ford, electrical, 83, 7.

31. (20) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, garage, 68, 6.

32. (32) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, engine, 55, 5.

33. (30) Toni Breidinger, Toyota, suspension, 54, 4.

34. (17) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 52, 3.

35. (36) Caleb Costner, Chevrolet, electrical, 43, 2.

36. (15) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, accident, 3, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 119.26 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, .0 minutes, 27 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.059 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: G.Ruggiero 0-10; C.Heim 11-16; R.Caruth 17-22; J.Yeley 23-25; G.Ruggiero 26-28; L.Fenhaus 29; G.Ruggiero 30-31; L.Fenhaus 32-35; G.Ruggiero 36-42; T.Gray 43-45; P.Kligerman 46; T.Gray 47-54; C.Smith 55; J.Wood 56; N.Byrd 57-62; G.Ruggiero 63-70; B.Rhodes 71-83; G.Ruggiero 84-90

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): G.Ruggiero, 6 times for 37 laps; B.Rhodes, 1 time for 13 laps; T.Gray, 2 times for 11 laps; C.Heim, 1 time for 6 laps; R.Caruth, 1 time for 6 laps; N.Byrd, 1 time for 6 laps; L.Fenhaus, 2 times for 5 laps; J.Yeley, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Wood, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap; P.Kligerman, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Heim, 10; L.Riggs, 3; C.Smith, 2; D.Hemric, 1; T.Ankrum, 1; R.Caruth, 1; S.Friesen, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Heim, 3122; 2. D.Hemric, 3051; 3. T.Ankrum, 3051; 4. R.Caruth, 3050; 5. L.Riggs, 3049; 6. T.Majeski, 3048; 7. G.Enfinger, 3046; 8. K.Honeycutt, 3046; 9. C.Smith, 2104; 10. J.Garcia, 2085; 11. G.Ruggiero, 614; 12. B.Rhodes, 572; 13. T.Gray, 506; 14. C.Mosack, 471; 15. A.Perez De Lara, 436; 16. M.Crafton, 431.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

