Murray leads Denver against New Orleans after 43-point performance

New Orleans Pelicans (0-3, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays the New Orleans Pelicans after Jamal Murray scored 43 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 127-114 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Denver went 50-32 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Nuggets shot 50.6% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range last season.

New Orleans finished 21-61 overall and 13-38 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 119.3 last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Pelicans: Kevon Looney: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

