Morgan Rielly breaks 3rd-period tie in the Maple Leafs’ 5-2 opening victory over the Canadiens

TORONTO (AP) — Morgan Rielly broke a tie at 9:02 of the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat…

TORONTO (AP) — Morgan Rielly broke a tie at 9:02 of the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Wednesday night in the regular-season opener for both teams.

Matthew Knies chipped the puck to Rielly in the slot and he fired a wrist shot past goalie Sam Montembeault into the top right corner. Auston Matthews and William Nylander added empty-netters, with Nylander finishing with three points.

Bobby McMann and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for Toronto, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 29 shots. Rielly, John Tavares and Steven Lorentz also had two points.

Oliver Kapanen scored his first NHL goal for Montreal. Zac Boldujc added a goal, and Montembeault made 22 saves.

McMann scored for Toronto on a tip a minute into the game. Kapanen tied it on short-handed break at 5:39 of the first, beating Stolarz with a wrist shot to the far side.

Boldujc gave Montreal the lead at 1:30 of the second on a backhander off a rebound. Jarnkrok countered for Toronto at 5:40 of the period with a wrist shot while fighting off a defender.

Up next

Canadiens: At Detroit on Thursday night.

Maple Leafs: At Detroit on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.