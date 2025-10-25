Morgan Geekie’s hustle goal helps Bruins beat Avalanche 3-2 to halt 6-game skid

BOSTON (AP) — Morgan Geekie hustled to a loose puck behind the net, collected it and slipped it inside the…

BOSTON (AP) — Morgan Geekie hustled to a loose puck behind the net, collected it and slipped it inside the left post with 4.5 seconds left in the second period and the Boston Bruins snapped their six-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over Colorado on Saturday, handing the Avalanche their first regulation loss of the season.

Boston’s losing streak was its longest since it dropped 10 straight March 13 to April 3 after trading away players and starting a rebuild.

The Avalanche (5-1-3) entered the day as one of only two teams in the NHL unbeaten in regulation. Vegas was the other.

Viktor Arvidsson and Michael Eyssimont also scored for Boston. Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves.

Geekie outhustled defenseman Josh Manson, got the puck and turned to his left with goalie Scott Wedgewood moving to the other direction for a brief second, giving Geekie time to slip a shot between his right pad and post to make it 3-1.

Artturi Lehkonen scored both goals for Colorado. His first slipped between Swayman’s right arm and the post to make it 1-0 at 4:26 of the first period.

Arvidsson and Eyssimont then scored 39 seconds apart late in the first to move Boston ahead 2-1. Eyssimont one-timed a shot by Wedgewood at the end of a 2-on-1 break.

Wedgewood, who has started every game, stopped 16 shots. Last season’s No. 1 goalie, Mackenzie Blackwood, has been out with a lower-body injury.

There was a tussle between the players on the ice when the game ended.

The Avalanche beat the Bruins 4-1 at home last Saturday. It matched their second-best streak to start a season, only behind the 2000-01 Stanley Cup-winning team that opened 9-0-2 for 11 points.

Colorado winger Martin Necas had his eight-game point streak stopped.

Up next

Avalanche: At New Jersey on Sunday.

Bruins: At Ottawa on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.