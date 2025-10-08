Salah scores twice as Egypt qualifies for 2026 World Cup with win over Djibouti

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Mohamed Salah is going back to the World Cup with Egypt next summer. The Liverpool superstar…

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Mohamed Salah is going back to the World Cup with Egypt next summer.

The Liverpool superstar scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Djibouti on Wednesday to ensure Egypt will top its African qualifying group with one round to spare.

Egypt is the third African team to qualify so far — joining Morocco and Tunisia. Ibrahim Adel also scored for Egypt.

Salah and Egypt went to the 2018 World Cup, but he was affected by a shoulder injury sustained in the Champions League final weeks earlier, when Liverpool lost to Real Madrid.

At that edition, Egypt lost all three of its group games — against host Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Egypt will be among nine African teams that directly qualify in the World Cup tournament draw on Dec. 5 in Washington D.C.

Burkina Faso second behind Egypt in Group A after its 1-0 win at Sierra Leone, while Ethiopia beat Guinea Bissau 1-0.

Cape Verde fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Libya to edge closer to what would be its first-ever World Cup qualification.

Cape Verde leads Group D by two points over Cameroon, which beat Mauritius 2-0 — Nicolas Ngamaleu and Bryan Mbeumo both scored.

In another Group D clash, Angola drew 2-2 at home against Eswatini.

Ghana’s 5-0 victory over the Central African Republic edged the Black Stars closer to qualification, needing one point from their last match.

Madagascar remains second behind Ghana in Group I following a 2-1 victory over Comoros.

Mali secured a 2-0 away victory over Chad.

Also, Niger beat Congo 3-1, and Zambia topped Tanzania 1-0 in Group E.

