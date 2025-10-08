MLB Postseason Glance

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1 Tuesday, Sept. 30: Detroit 2, Cleveland 1 Wednesday, Oct. 1: Cleveland 6, Detroit 1 Thursday, Oct.…

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Tuesday, Sept. 30: Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Wednesday, Oct. 1: Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Thursday, Oct. 2: Detroit 6, Cleveland 3

New York 2, Boston 1

Tuesday, Sept. 30: Boston 3, New York 1

Wednesday, Oct. 1: New York 4, Boston 3

Thursday, Oct. 2: New York 4, Boston 0

Chicago 2, San Diego 1

Tuesday, Sept. 30: Chicago 3, San Diego 1

Wednesday, Oct. 1: San Diego 3, Chicago 0

Thursday, Oct. 2: Chicago 3, San Diego 1

Los Angeles 2, Cincinnati 0

Tuesday, Sept. 30: Los Angeles 10, Cincinnati 5

Toronto 2, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 4: Toronto 10, New York 1

Sunday, Oct. 5: Toronto 13, New York 7

Tuesday, Oct. 7: New York 9, Toronto 6

Wednesday, Oct. 8: Toronto (Varland 4-3) at New York (Schlittler 4-3), 7:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Friday, Oct. 10: New York at Toronto, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle 2, Detroit 1

Saturday, Oct. 4: Detroit 3, Seattle 2, 11 innings

Sunday, Oct. 5: Seattle 3, Detroit 2

Tuesday, Oct. 7: Seattle 8, Detroit 4

Wednesday, Oct. 8: Seattle (Miller 4-6) at Detroit (Mize 14-6), 3:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Friday, Oct. 10: Detroit at Seattle, 4:40 p.m. (FS1)

Milwaukee 2, Chicago 0

Saturday, Oct. 4: Milwaukee 9, Chicago 3

Monday, Oct. 6: Milwaukee 7, Chicago 3

Wednesday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee (Priester 13-3) at Chicago (Taillon 11-7), 5:08 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 9: Milwaukee at Chicago, 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 11: Chicago at Milwaukee, 4:38 p.m. (TBS)

Los Angeles 2, Philadelphia 0

Saturday, Oct. 4: Los Angeles 5, Philadelphia 3

Monday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 3

Wednesday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia (Nola 5-10) at Los Angeles (Yamamoto 12-8), 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia at Los Angeles (Glasnow 4-3), 6:08 p.m. (TBS)

