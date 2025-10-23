Minnesota visits Los Angeles after Doncic’s 43-point showing

Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-1, 12th in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-1, 12th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -1.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves after Luka Doncic scored 43 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 119-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Los Angeles finished 50-32 overall, 36-16 in Western Conference action and 31-10 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lakers averaged 113.4 points per game last season, 48.0 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

Minnesota finished 49-33 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Timberwolves averaged 8.0 steals, 5.0 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (oblique), LeBron James: out (nerve).

Timberwolves: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

