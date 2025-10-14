Minnesota visits Dallas after shootout victory

Minnesota Wild (2-1, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (2-0, in the Central Division) Dallas; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Wild (2-1, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (2-0, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -191, Wild +158; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild after the Wild knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in a shootout.

Dallas went 50-26-6 overall and 23-13-3 in division play a season ago. The Stars had a 22% power play success rate last season, scoring 55 goals on 250 chances.

Minnesota went 45-30-7 overall and 13-11-2 in division games a season ago. The Wild scored 43 power-play goals last season on 207 chances for a 20.8% success rate.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

