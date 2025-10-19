Minnesota takes losing streak into game against New York

Minnesota Wild (2-3-1, in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-3-1, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Monday, 7…

Minnesota Wild (2-3-1, in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-3-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild look to end a three-game losing streak with a win over the New York Rangers.

New York has gone 0-3-0 in home games and 3-3-1 overall. The Rangers have allowed 12 goals while scoring 15 for a +3 scoring differential.

Minnesota has a 1-2-1 record on the road and a 2-3-1 record overall. The Wild rank first in the NHL with 10 power-play goals.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.