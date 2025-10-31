Minnesota faces Charlotte for non-conference matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves (2-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina;…

Minnesota Timberwolves (2-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads to Charlotte for a non-conference matchup.

Charlotte finished 19-63 overall last season while going 12-29 at home. The Hornets averaged 24.3 assists per game on 38.3 made field goals last season.

Minnesota went 49-33 overall last season while going 24-17 on the road. The Timberwolves gave up 109.3 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: day to day (acl), Brandon Miller: out (shoulder), Josh Green: day to day (shoulder).

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards: out (hamstring), Jaylen Clark: day to day (calf).

