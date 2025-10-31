Milwaukee takes home win streak into matchup with Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (1-4, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Saturday, 5…

Sacramento Kings (1-4, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Sacramento looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Milwaukee finished 48-34 overall with a 28-14 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bucks averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 36.2 bench points last season.

Sacramento went 40-42 overall last season while going 20-21 on the road. The Kings averaged 7.6 steals, 4.4 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee).

Kings: Keegan Murray: out (thumb), Nique Clifford: out (hamstring).

