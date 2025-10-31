Miller scores in OT as Rangers rally to beat Oilers 4-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — J.T. Miller scored 2:49 into overtime and the New York Rangers erased a two-goal deficit to…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — J.T. Miller scored 2:49 into overtime and the New York Rangers erased a two-goal deficit to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday night.

Johnny Brodzinski, Braden Schneider and Taylor Raddysh also scored for the Rangers, who improved to 5-1-1 on the road this season.

Darnell Nurse had a pair of goals and Matt Savoie had his first career goal for the Oilers, who have lost three of their last four.

Igor Shesterkin made 33 for the Rangers, while Stuart Skinner made 30 stops for the Oilers.

The Oilers got a bizarre goal to take a 3-1 lead midway through the second period as Nurse took a shot from a bad angle near the goal line that nobody initially thought went in until a review determined that the puck was sitting on top of Shesterkin’s pads as he backed into the net.

Shesterkin has had his struggles against Edmonton. He came into the game with a 1-3 record, an .886 save percentage and 3.00 goals-against average versus the Oilers. In 230 starts against the rest of the league, he had posted a .918 save percentage and 2.47 GAA.

Adam Henrique, who picked up an assist, received his silver stick for playing 1,000 regular-season NHL games in a ceremony before the contest, having achieved the feat just over a week ago in a game in Ottawa. He became the 409th player in NHL history to do so.

Up next

Rangers: Complete a four-game trip in Seattle against the Kraken on Saturday.

Oilers: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

