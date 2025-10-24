Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Michigan at St. John’s — Big Ten Plus
Western Michigan at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, ESPN app
UMass Amherst at Central Michigan — ESPN+, ESPN app
Michigan State at Nebraska — BTN
St. Louis at Detroit — FDSN Detroit, FDSN Kansas City, FDSN Midwest, FDSN Midwest KC, FDSN MW St. Louis, Fubo Sports
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.