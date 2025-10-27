Miami faces Charlotte in conference matchup

Charlotte Hornets (2-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (2-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Tuesday, 7:30…

Charlotte Hornets (2-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (2-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Miami and Charlotte face off on Tuesday.

Miami finished 37-45 overall, 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Heat averaged 8.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Charlotte went 19-63 overall and 1-15 in Southeast Division action during the 2024-25 season. The Hornets averaged 105.1 points per game last season, 45.0 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Heat: Kasparas Jakucionis: day to day (groin), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

Hornets: Grant Williams: day to day (acl), Brandon Miller: day to day (shoulder), Josh Green: day to day (shoulder).

