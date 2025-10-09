Mexico’s Club America and Brazil’s Flamengo join second World Sevens women’s soccer tournament

Club America from Liga MX Femenil and Flamengo in Brazil’s top women’s league are the first soccer teams to commit…

Club America from Liga MX Femenil and Flamengo in Brazil’s top women’s league are the first soccer teams to commit to the second edition of the World Sevens tournament.

The seven-on-seven tournament for professional clubs, which launched in May in Portugal, will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Dec. 5-7. There is a $5 million purse.

Eight international club teams will take part.

“Representing Brazil at this event is about more than competition — it’s a celebration of our club, our supporters, and our vision for the future of women’s football,” Flamengo general manager André Rocha said in a statement Thursday.

Bayern Munich won the first World Sevens event, beating Manchester United 2-1. The other teams that took part were Ajax, Benfica, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Rosengard.

Matches are 30 minutes long, with two 15-minute halves and unlimited substitutions, different from traditional soccer. The eight teams are separated into two groups of four playing in a round-robin format, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the semifinals.

The tournament was co-founded by Jennifer Mackesy, who has an ownership stake in Gotham FC and Chelsea, and entrepreneur Justin Fishkin.

