Messi scores second career MLS hat trick in Inter Miami’s 5-2 win over Nashville SC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored his second career MLS hat trick nearly a year after his first in…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored his second career MLS hat trick nearly a year after his first in Inter Miami’s 5-2 win over Nashville SC on Saturday night.

The last time Messi scored a hat trick was Oct. 19, 2024, in I nter Miami’s 6-2 win over the New England Revolution. It was the 19th scored hat trick of the 2025 MLS season.

He scored his first of the game from the top of the box in the 35th minute to give Inter Miami a 1-0 lead.

Messi was awarded a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and scored to tie the game 2-2.

He completed the hat trick in the 81st minute, scoring from the center of the box on a left-footed shot and extending Inter Miami’s lead to 4-2.

Messi now leads the MLS with 29 goals, giving him an edge as a finalist for the Golden Boot as league MVP. He is five goals ahead of fellow Golden Boot finalist Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC’.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.