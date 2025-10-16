Max Sasson scores last of Vancouver’s 3 quick goals, Canucks rally to beat Stars 5-3

DALLAS (AP) — Max Sasson scored the last of Vancouver’s three goals in a span of 3:26 in the second…

DALLAS (AP) — Max Sasson scored the last of Vancouver’s three goals in a span of 3:26 in the second period and the Canucks rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Thursday night.

Dallas scored at least four goals in each of its first three games this season and jumped on the Canucks with goals by Mavrik Bourque and Mikko Rantanen in the first period.

Vancouver responded midway through the second period on goals by Filip Chytil, Brock Boeser and Sasson. Conor Garland put Vancouver up 4-2 late in the period, but Wyatt Johnston scored his fourth goal of the season with 2:08 left in the third.

Quinn Hughes, who assisted on Boeser’s goal, sealed the Canucks’ win with an empty-net goal on a pass from Garland. Thatcher Demko had 28 saves.

Casey DeSmith had 21 saves for Dallas.

Bourque scored late in the first period when Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson deflected his centering pass past Demko. Rantanen extended his points streak to four games with his 296th goal, scoring on a power play from the right circle on a pass from Jason Robertson.

Chytil kicked off Vancouver’s scoring flurry by corralling a stretch pass from Evander Kane and beating DeSmith to the stick side. Boeser scored his third of the season a little over two minutes later on a power play by tipping a shot by Hughes past DeSmith.

Sasson gave Vancouver the lead 1:16 later, beating DeSmith on a short breakaway. Garland made it 4-2 on a backhand after stealing a pass in front of Vancouver’s goal.

Johnston scored a power-play goal by one-timing a pass from Tyler Seguin.

