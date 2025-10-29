Mavericks’ Anthony Davis leaves game early with leg soreness

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis left Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers late in the first…

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis left Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers late in the first quarter with left lower-leg soreness and didn’t return.

Davis hit a floating jumper near the left baseline for his second field goal of the game and hobbled when starting back downcourt. He crouched near the Mavericks’ bench and was attended to before being led to the locker room. In the pregame injury report, Davis had been listed as available with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy.

The 32-year-old 10-time All-Star suffered an adductor injury on Feb. 8 in his Mavericks home debut a week after being acquired from the Lakers in the controversial trade that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles. Davis missed Dallas’ next 18 games. He returned to play in eight of the Mavericks’ final 10 games. They finished 39-43, missing the playoffs a year after reaching the NBA Finals.

