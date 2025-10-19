Marner scores first goals as a Golden Knight in 6-1 win over Flames; Stone injured

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marquee offseason acquisition Mitch Marner scored his first goals as a Golden Knight, and Mark Stone…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marquee offseason acquisition Mitch Marner scored his first goals as a Golden Knight, and Mark Stone and Jack Eichel each had a four-point night Saturday to lead Vegas to a 6-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Stone, however, suffered an apparent wrist injury in the third period and headed to the locker room.

The Golden Knights (4-0-2) have recorded at least a point in every game, their second-longest streak to open a season. Vegas won its first seven games in the 2023-24 season.

Calgary has lost five consecutive games after opening the season with a 4-3 victory over Edmonton.

Stone had two goals and two assists, Marner scored two goals and Eichel finished with four assists for an NHL-leading 14 points and five multipoint games. Also for Vegas, Ivan Barbashev and Tomas Hertl each recorded a goal and an assist. It was Hertl’s 300th career assist. Adin Hill made 25 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Flames in his first game back from injured reserve. He had a upper-body injury in an Oct. 1 preseason game against Vancouver. Dustin Wolf stopped 14 of 19 shots before he was replaced in the third period by Devin Cooley, who made eight saves on nine attempts.

The Golden Knights acquired Marner in a blockbuster sign-and-trade this summer from Toronto, giving him an eight-year, $96 million contract. He had six assists in his first five games for his new club and, then against the Flames, he was the goal scorer.

Both goals occurred right in front of the net, including the first just 46 seconds into the game. In the second period, Marner deked Wolf and then backhanded the puck past him for a power-play goal.

The Golden Knights converted all three power-play opportunities. It’s the first time they have scored at least three goals with the man advantage since Nov. 16, 2023 against Montreal.

