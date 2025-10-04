Markanich, Pereyra, St. Clair lead Minnesota United to 3-0 victory over Sporting KC

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Defender Anthony Markanich scored a goal in each half, Joaquín Pereyra had a goal and…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Defender Anthony Markanich scored a goal in each half, Joaquín Pereyra had a goal and an assist and Minnesota United cruised to a 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Dayne St. Clair totaled three saves to earn his 10th clean sheet of the season for Minnesota United (16-7-10).

Markanich used Pereyra’s 11th assist for a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute.

Pereyra scored unassisted in the 59th minute for a two-goal advantage. It was his fifth goal in his first full season in the league.

Markanich capped the scoring four minutes later with an assist from Nectarios Triantis — his second in four career appearances.

Markanich has nine goals in 30 appearances this season after scoring once in his first 44 appearances over parts of five seasons.

John Pulskamp saved three shots for Sporting KC (7-20-6).

Minnesota United began the day third in the Western Conference, two points in front of Los Angeles FC and two behind the Vancouver Whitecaps. LAFC has two matches in hand and the Whitecaps have one.

Sporting KC falls to 3-12-2 on the road.

Minnesota United closes out the regular season on the road against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Oct. 18, while Sporting KC will host the Houston Dynamo.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.