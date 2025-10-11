Mark Scheifele scores twice in the Jets’ victory over the Kings

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — JETS 3, KINGS 2 Mark Scheifele broke a tie with 8:13 left with his second goal…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — JETS 3, KINGS 2

Mark Scheifele broke a tie with 8:13 left with his second goal of the game, Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday.

Scheifele picked Josh Morrissey’s pass out of the air and deflected it past goalie Darcy Kuemper to give Winnipeg the lead. Alex Iafallo had a power-play goal for the Jets in the first period to help the Jets rebound from a season-opening home loss to Dallas on Thursday night.

Adrian Kempe and Mikey Anderson scored for Los Angeles, with Kuemper stopping 24 shots. The Kings played their third game, following an opening home loss to Colorado and a shootout victory at Vegas.

Scheifele tied it at 2 with 1:03 left in the second. In the tail end of killing a penalty, Morgan Barron stole the puck and fed Scheifele, whose backhander deflected off Anderson past Kuemper.

The Kings took a 2-1 lead midway through the second. Kempe finished off a pretty three-way passing play with Anze Kopitar and Andrei Kuzmenko.

BLUES 4, FLAMES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jake Neighbours scored two goals to lead St. Louis to a win over Calgary.

Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist and Pius Suter also scored for the Blues, who went with Joel Hofer over Jordan Binnington in net after the latter allowed five goals on 21 shots in their season opener, a 5-0 loss to Minnesota. Hofer made 27 saves.

Matt Coronato scored twice for Calgary, which had won three straight home openers. Dustin Wolf stopped 24 shots.

Neighbours scored the go-ahead goal at 11:07 of the third period when he tipped in Colton Parayko’a slap shot.

Suter tipped Tyler Tucker’s fluttering shot past Wolf at 13:33 of the third to give the Blues a two-goal lead.

RED WINGS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored twice, including the 100th goal of his career, and Detroit pulled away to a victory over Toronto.

Raymond’s milestone goal broke a 3-all tie at 6:45 of the third period. He scored on a slap shot off a pass from Patrick Kane during a power play.

Kane had a goal and two assists. Marco Kasper, Simon Edvinsson and Andrew Copp also scored, while Emmitt Finnie notched his first career point with an assist on Raymond’s first goal. Alex DeBrincat added three assists.

Cam Talbot made 20 saves and also had an assist on Edvinsson’s empty-netter.

Nicolas Roy, Calle Jarnkrok and Max Domi had Toronto’s goals. Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves.

PANTHERS 6, SENATORS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad and Anton Lundell all finished with a goal and an assist, and Florida stayed unbeaten by topping Ottawa.

Mackie Samoskevich, Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues also scored for the Panthers, who got two assists from Seth Jones. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots for Florida, which has trailed for a total of 63 seconds in its first three games.

Florida — which scored three power-play goals and has five with the man advantage already this season — is 3-0-0 for the third time in its 32-season history, joining 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Shane Pinto scored both goals for Ottawa, which is now 0-6-1 in its last seven games at Florida. Linus Ullmark stopped 21 shots for the Senators.

BRUINS 3, SABRES 1

BOSTON (AP) — Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves, Pavel Zacha, Mark Kastelic and Sean Kuraly scored and Boston beat Buffalo to run their season-opening winning streak to three.

Jason Zucker scored for Buffalo. Alex Lyon made 28 saves in his second straight loss to start the season.

Zacha’s first goal of the season came on a one-timer after Boston’s Jordan Harris led a rush with 4:12 remaining in the first period.

Playing without top-line center Josh Norris, who is out indefinitely after suffering an upper-body injury during Buffalo’s opener, the Sabres managed just one shot on Swayman during the first period.

CANADIENS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Kaiden Guhle scored with 15.7 seconds left, and Montreal spoiled Chicago’s home opener with.

Cole Caufield and Zach Bolduc each had a goal and an assist for Montreal in its second straight win. Nick Suzuki had three assists, and Sam Montembeault made 20 saves.

With Chicago scrambling in the final seconds, Guhle converted a long slap shot for his first goal of the season.

Connor Bedard and Sam Rinzel scored for Chicago, and Spencer Knight made 25 saves. Frank Nazar and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists.

RANGERS 6, PENGUINS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Fox scored twice and added an assist as New York beat the Penguins to give new coach Mike Sullivan a victory in his return to Pittsburgh.

Sullivan, who coached the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017, was back for the first time since parting ways with the team in April. Pittsburgh spoiled Sullivan’s debut with the Rangers by winning the season opener 3-0 on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, but New York exacted a measure of revenge on Saturday.

Mika Zibanejad scored a short-handed goal, his 251st goal with the Rangers, surpassing Mark Messier for the eighth-most in franchise history. Will Cuylle added a power-play goal, and Matt Rempe and Taylor Raddysh also scored for New York, which announced on Saturday that center Vincent Trocheck — a Pittsburgh native — is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Igor Shesterkin made 18 saves for the Rangers.

DEVILS 5, LIGHTNING 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Connor Brown scored twice, Nico Hischier and Timo Meier each had a goal and two an assist, and New Jersey beat the Tampa Bay for their first win of the season.

Jesper Bratt also scored, and rookie Arseny Gritsyuk and Luke Hughes each had two assists for the Devils. Jacob Markstrom finished with 14 saves.

Darren Raddysh, Yanni Gourde and Ryan McDonagh scored for Tampa Bay, which has started 0-2 for the first time under coach Jon Cooper and the first time since 2008-09. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 22 saves.

CAPITALS 4. ISLANDERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Aliaksei Protas had two goals and an assist, and Washington beat New York, spoiling the Islanders’ home opener.

Martin Fehervary and Ryan Leonard also scored for Washington. Defenseman Jakob Chychrun had two assists and Alex Ovechkin added one, and goalie Logan Thompson finished with 34 saves to help the Capitals rebound from a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins in their season opener earlier this week.

Matthew Schaefer, the top overall pick in this year’s NHL Draft, got his first career goal for the Islanders, and Anthony Duclair also scored. Ilya Sorokin had 25 saves as New York fell to 0-2.

HURRICANES 4, FLYERS 3, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored with 16.7 seconds left in overtime to lift Carolina Hurricanes to a win over Philadelphia.

Jarvis also scored the go-ahead goal in Carolina’s season-opening win over New Jersey. Jarvis, who has three goals this season, is building off his 2024-25 season when he was the team’s leading goal scorer.

Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall and Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes. Frederik Andersen made 20 saves.

Bobby Brink had a goal and an assist and Owen Tippett and Travis Sanheim also scored for the Flyers. Sanheim had the only goal in the third period, pulling Philadelphia even with four minutes left. Samuel Ersson stopped 35 shots.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.