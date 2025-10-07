Mariners’ Josh Naylor in lineup in Game 3 of ALDS against Tigers after dealing with personal matter

DETROIT (AP) — Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is in the lineup for Game 3 of the AL Division…

DETROIT (AP) — Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is in the lineup for Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Detroit Tigers after dealing with a personal matter.

“We’re excited that he’s here with us, and we’re excited to have him back in the lineup,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Tuesday, hours before the scheduled first pitch.

Wilson declined on the eve of the game to say if Naylor traveled with the team to Detroit, saying only that he had a personal matter.

Naylor’s wife, Chantel Collado, is expecting their first child.

“It’s a huge deal,” Wilson said. “It’s something that you’re always thinking about, of course. But I think he’s handled everything really well and he’s done a tremendous job for us since coming over here.”

The Mariners acquired the 28-year-old Naylor from Arizona in July ahead of the trade deadline. He was 0 for 8 over the first two games against Detroit after hitting .295 with 20 homers and 92 RBIs in the regular season for the Mariners and Diamondbacks.

The Tigers and Mariners split the first two games of the series in Seattle.

