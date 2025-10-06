Mariners’ Josh Naylor dealing with personal matter; manager Dan Wilson declines to give more details

DETROIT (AP) — Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is dealing with a personal matter and manager Dan Wilson declined…

DETROIT (AP) — Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is dealing with a personal matter and manager Dan Wilson declined to say if he traveled with the team to Detroit for the next game of the AL Division Series.

“We’ll know more tomorrow,” Wilson said Monday.

The Tigers will host the Mariners on Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALDS, which is tied at a game apiece.

Seattle seems to be preparing to potentially play without Naylor.

“We’ve got a plan in place,” Wilson said.

The Mariners acquired Naylor from Arizona in July. He is 0 for 8 in the series against Detroit after hitting .295 with 20 homers and 92 RBIs in the regular season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.