Marcel Hartel scores 2 goals, St. Louis City beats Austin 3-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcel Hartel had two goals, Simon Becher also scored a goal, and St. Louis City beat…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcel Hartel had two goals, Simon Becher also scored a goal, and St. Louis City beat Austin FC 3-1 on Saturday night.

Austin (12-12-8) has 44 points and is tied with Portland — which plays fifth-place Seattle (46 points) later Saturday — for sixth in the Western Conference.

Hartel blasted a shot from well outside the area that slipped under the crossbar and inside the right post to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute.

Oleksandr Svatok scored his first career goal in MLS to make it 1-1 in the 36th. The 31-year-old defender headed home a corner kick played to the back post by Owen Wolff.

On the counter-attack, Hartel put away a cross played by Célio Pompeu to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead in the 45th.

Becher capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time.

Roman Bürki stopped one shot for St. Louis (8-18-7).

Brad Stuver had five saves for Austin, which was outshot 22-14, 8-2 on target.

Austin beat St. Louis 1-0 on March 30.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.