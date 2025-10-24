Maple Leafs ready to welcome back goalie Joseph Woll following month-long leave of absence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The slumping, injury-depleted Toronto Maple Leafs are finally preparing to welcome back at least one reinforcement.…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The slumping, injury-depleted Toronto Maple Leafs are finally preparing to welcome back at least one reinforcement. Goalie Joseph Woll is rejoining the team following a month-long personal leave to deal with a family matter, the Maple Leafs announced Friday.

“It means a lot,” captain Auston Matthews said after a 5-3 loss at Buffalo. “Obviously, he’s a big part of our team, so very happy to hear that.”

The 27-year-old Woll is from suburban St. Louis was and drafted by Toronto in 2016 out of Boston College. He’s entering his fifth NHL season and coming off a year in which he went 27-14-1, with career highs in wins and 42 appearances.

Woll was once again being counted upon this season to share the load with returning co-starter Anthony Stolarz, before the team announced his leave of absence a week into training camp.

What’s unclear is when Woll will be ready to suit up based on the time he’s missed. Under league rules regarding players on long-term IR, he’s eligible to resume playing Nov. 1.

Toronto is off to a 3-4-1 start in which Stolarz has had to carry most of the load.

Stolarz is 2-4-1 following a 25-save outing in the loss to Buffalo, and has allowed four or more goals four times. Toronto’s backup is Cayden Primeau, who was acquired off waivers, and won his only start, a 26-save performance in a 7-4 win over Nashville on Oct. 14.

“Just to get him back for us could be a huge spark, could give us a little energy,” Stolarz said about Woll. “I haven’t really spoken too much to him, just kind of giving him his space. But at the end of the day, he’s a huge part of our team.”

The Maple Leafs opened the game against Buffalo minus their top two defensemen: Chris Tanev (upper body) on IR and Morgan Rielly (undisclosed). They then lost leading scorer William Nylander, who did not return after leaving the ice with about five minutes left.

Coach Craig Berube didn’t have an update on Nylander, and didn’t know if he’d be available to play Saturday, when the Maple Leafs host the Sabres.

As for his goaltending situation, Berube called Woll’s return as being “awesome,” while noting how much of the burden Stolarz has had to carry three weeks into the season.

“It’s a lot for him that we leaned on him heavy here,” Berube said. “A lot of games, a lot of hockey he’s played. So I’m sure he’s tired a little bit.”

