Maple Leafs, Raptors adjust game times to avoid conflict with Blue Jays in World Series

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto’s Maple Leafs and Raptors are changing the times of their games this weekend and next week to avoid overlap with the Blue Jays’ World Series games.

“Toronto sports fans are undeniably some of the most passionate fans in the world, and we are proud to have the city’s teams come together and give these fans an opportunity to experience a significant moment in our city’s and nation’s history,” said Keith Pelley, president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Maple Leafs and Raptors.

Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto will host Games 1 and 2 of the World Series on Friday and Saturday. Each game in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT.

The Raptors’ home opener against Milwaukee on Friday was moved from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the Maple Leafs’ game against Buffalo on Saturday was moved from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Leafs have also adjusted the start time of Tuesday’s game against Calgary to 6 p.m. Likewise, the Raptors will host Houston at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Games 3-5 of the World Series are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Each of these game time changes are quite complicated and represent the co-operation of many stakeholders, including the respective leagues, coaches and players of the Leafs, Raptors and opposing teams and broadcasters,” Pelley said. “We are grateful to them all for their assistance as we work to make this a very special moment for Toronto fans as we come together to support the Blue Jays.”

The Maple Leafs and Raptors will also show the World Series games on the Scotiabank Arena videoboard following their games.

