Maple Leafs host the Canadiens in season opener

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -154, Canadiens +129; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens in the season opener.

Toronto had a 52-26-4 record overall and went 24-12-3 in Atlantic Division play last season. The Maple Leafs committed 285 total penalties last season, averaging 3.5 per game and serving 7.9 penalty minutes per game.

Montreal went 18-7-1 in Atlantic Division games and had a 40-31-11 record overall last season. The Canadiens scored 243 total goals last season (3.0 per game on 25.5 shots per game).

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

