Maple Leafs face the Red Wings in Atlantic Division action

Toronto Maple Leafs (1-0, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (0-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Detroit Red Wings play the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Detroit went 39-35-8 overall and 11-13-2 in division games last season. The Red Wings had a -24 goal differential last season, scoring 235 goals while allowing 259.

Toronto had a 52-26-4 record overall while going 24-12-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Maple Leafs scored 54 power-play goals last season on 218 chances for a 24.8% success rate.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

