Manny Pacquiao’s son set to make professional boxing debut in card promoted by his father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Manny Pacquiao’s son is set to make his professional boxing debut Nov. 29 on a card that his Hall of Fame father’s company is promoting.

Jimuel Pacquiao will face Brendan Lally, who is is set to make his pro debut, in the co-main event at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

The fight was announced Thursday by Manny Pacquiao Promotions, which unveiled the full card for its U.S. debut.

Manny Pacquiao won titles in a record eight weight classes and was enshrined in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June. He fell just short of regaining a title at age 46 a month later, with Mario Barrios retaining the WBC welterweight championship by majority draw.

If Pacquiao fights again, it may be as a grandfather. Jimuel Pacquiao’s fiancee is expecting the couple’s first child.

Jimuel Pacquiao, 24, had a three-year amateur career and trains out of Wild Card Boxing Gym, where his father trained.

